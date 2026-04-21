The work of landscape architect Walter Hood embodies values – truth, empathy, inclusion – that are being sorely tested as the US celebrates its 250th anniversary this year. His spaces demonstrate that public ground can be common ground, capable of holding conflict and comfort in the same frame.

Walter Hood photographed in February 2026 in his Oakland studio (Image credit: Peter Prato)

Enter the world of landscape architect Walter Hood

Born in 1958 and raised in a segregated part of Charlotte, North Carolina, Hood became the first person in his family to attend college. He joined the faculty at the University of California, Berkeley, in 1993, just four years after earning two master's degrees there, in architecture and landscape architecture. Since founding Hood Design Studio out of his West Oakland apartment in 1992, he has spent decades reframing our experience of public spaces, including Manhattan's Lincoln Center (in progress), the Broad Museum in LA, and Macon Yards in Georgia. He has transformed traffic islands, vacant plots and underpasses, translating the complexities of overlooked communities and contested sites into enriching communal hubs.

The Oakland studio is filled with architectural models (Image credit: Peter Prato)

Early on in his career, as a fellow at the American Academy in Rome, Hood observed archaeological excavations. ‘That remains a fixture in my thinking about how the past is represented,' he says. ‘I wish we had more ruins in this country. Without the ruin, you have to develop a language that can speak to what is underfoot.' Each of his gardens, community spaces, streetscapes and masterplans finds its own voice through a blend of history, ecology, art and culture. Instead of erasing what existed before, Hood recovers forgotten histories, represents the particularities of place and makes marginalised people visible.

(Image credit: Peter Prato)

He has, in fact, been designing the ruins of the future. The 2005 de Young Museum in San Francisco is an enduring manifesto of his methods. Rather than framing the Herzog & de Meuron building in a polite carpet of planting, he treated the gardens and interstitial spaces as urban archaeology. He evoked the site's original sand dunes in undulating ground planes and informal paths, while folding historic palm trees and fragments of earlier museum statuary into a highly textural, high-contrast terrain. A lush, living garment, it juxtaposes the cultivated and the wild, creates moments of contemplation and discovery and acknowledges the city's layered past.

(Image credit: Peter Prato)

Hood's emphasis on the past, however, is not about looking back. It's about beginning the creative process by memorialising what others have preferred to forget. If the de Young is a meditation on place, his 2023 design for the International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina, is a reckoning. Located at Gadsden's Wharf, the main port of entry to the US for more than 40 per cent of enslaved Africans, it navigates the haunting space between atrocity and tourism. Hood marks presence and absence, making visible what the city has long buried under housing developments and parkland.

(Image credit: Peter Prato)

It follows a path of ‘provocative abstractions': its piers, allées and ethnobotanical plants native to Africa are not picturesque gestures but spatial narratives, inviting visitors to reorient themselves to this place and its shattering past. Rising and falling with the tide, a shallow pool obscures and exposes images cast in local stone. They depict an abolitionist diagram of the slave ship Brookes and its closely packed human cargo, with the ebb and flow of water allowing visitors to interpret what they're seeing in a variety of ways.

The African Ancestors Garden at the International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina (Image credit: Fernando Guera)

For almost 200 years, difference did not prevail at the University of Virginia's Academical Village. Designed by founding father Thomas Jefferson, its rational, neoclassical plan erased the lives of the enslaved people who built it. Hood's insertions, rather than mimicking or defying that symmetry, form a palimpsest. Subtle shifts in paving, planting and carefully placed gathering spaces coax the eye away from the too-tidy axis of the lawn toward its margins, where other stories reside. The design fleshes out a landscape of omissions, one that was scripted as singular and heroic but was never entirely true.

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The African Ancestors Garden at the International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina (Image credit: Peter Prato)

Grounded in research, Hood's practice is an expansive act of looking and listening to local voices, environmental histories, cartography, geography and geology, cultural memory and anthropology. Each site is layered, sometimes shackled, with stories, but never a blank canvas. Hood's landscapes excavate, rather than pave over, the social and political conditions that shaped them. What unites his projects is not a signature aesthetic but the nature of the conversations they have with the site's ancestors and its future users. ‘I want my work to talk to dead people, but I don't want to just restore what was there,' Hood says. ‘If you're just restoring it, you're stuck.'

(Image credit: Peter Prato)

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