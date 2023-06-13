Valouran launches in the global property scene in search of timeless elegance

Valouran, a new, global expert in the field of property and placemaking, has just launched in London today (13 June 2023). The brainchild of Alex Michelin, co-founder of Finchatton, and Matthew Robertson, former CFO, Valouran is set to be a new force in the UK's (and international) real estate scene.

Valouran: launching a new global lead in property

'Driven by a relentless pursuit for excellence, we generate value by delivering not only assets, but buildings of timeless elegance. Our vision is to craft exceptional residential-led schemes that blend world-class design with a laser focus on generating superior returns for our investors and partners. We create beautiful homes that people will want to live in for a lifetime and hand down to the next generation,' says Michelin, who is announced as Valouran founder and CEO.

Valouran co-founders Alex Michelin and Matthew Robertson (Image credit: Valouran)

The new company is set to be 'an evolution of Finchatton', combining the 40-years-worth of collective experience of its two co-founders. Co-founders of Valouran, Alex and Matt will also remain fully involved in the delivery of ongoing developments at Finchatton including the instantly recognisable London landmarks, such as Twenty Grosvenor Square and The Whiteley. At the same time, Valouran – its name inspired by the word ‘valour’ – aims to combine highly desirable locations and iconic buildings, with sustainable architecture and resilient community building.

Matthew Robertson, founder and CFO at Valouran adds: 'Our knowledge of the sector is unmatched, which makes us a secure and reliable choice. There has been a real flight to quality from ultra-high-net-worth real estate investors in recent years – the wealthy are looking for secure opportunities that support the lifestyle they are seeking. Our deep financial expertise and commitment to excellence make our new venture the key partner for institutional investors aiming to maximise the value of their residential schemes.'

valouran.com