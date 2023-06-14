A spectacular treetop house in Brazil snakes through the forest canopy
Tetro architects have created an idiosyncratic treetop house in the forests of Nova Lima, a modern retreat raised up high above the forest floor
Threading its way through a lush rainforest site, the treetop house Casa Açucena is a spectacular example of architecture integrated with nature. The new house was designed by Belo-Horizonte-based practice Tetro, established by the architects Carlos Maia, Débora Mendes, and Igor Macedo. Set on a steeply sloping site in the Nova Lima region in the Southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, Casa Açucena is woven into the forest.
Casa Açucena: a treetop house by Tetro Architects
Casa Açucena is raised up on slender pilotis that march down the hillside, carefully interspersed between existing trees and shrubs. The architects describe the project as ‘a response to a sensitive reading of the terrain.’
The floorplan reflects this, weaving between the larger trees on the site, with rooms set at angles to maximise the best views across the forest canopy. At the highest point of the site, a carport and auxiliary structure lead down to secondary accommodation on the main level below, opening out onto a large deck leading across to the main body of the house.
Sliding glass doors lead straight onto an open plan living room, kitchen and dining area, with existing trees weave into the architecture at the edge of the room. A study ‘bridge’ leads across to two bedrooms, including the principal suite, while an additional bedroom and study room are located on the lowest level, accessed via an orange steel spiral staircase.
The main deck also incorporates a lozenge-shaped pool, raised high above the treetops and affording a look back on the snaking main body of the house. The house is painted white, atop black columns, creating an illusion of a floating structure weaving through the canopy. A green roof helps camouflage the structure from above, while faceted rooflights are located above the major living spaces to add height and bring in sunlight.
The architects describe this juxtaposition as if the house were a ‘white flower in the midst of nature,’ and design decisions like the apparently random scattering of columns add to the organic feel.
‘Our initial understanding was that the architecture should mould itself to the terrain, and not the other way around,’ the architects say, ‘the program shapes itself as a harmonious balance of art and nature, occupying the empty spaces between the trees, without removing any or altering the topography.’
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
AHEC’s ‘Three’ celebrates emerging Scandinavian makers
AHEC’s 3 Days of Design 2023 exhibition in Copenhagen looked to the next generation of Scandinavian designer-makers to create a dialogue on sustainable and low-impact production
By Timothy Anscombe-Bell • Published
-
Kibu are colourful headphones designed for a new generation of responsible consumers
Morrama and Batch.Works team up to create Kibu, children's headphones that can be easily assembled, repaired and recycled
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Chanel opens ephemeral boutique in neoclassical Edinburgh townhouse
Celebrating Chanel’s relationship with Scotland – first fostered by house founder Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel – the Edinburgh boutique takes over a neoclassical townhouse
By Jack Moss • Published
-
A home for babassu harvesters in Brazil is centred on community
A rural hub in Brazil connects the babassu harvesters, a female community of workers in Maranhão
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Brazil scoops 2023 Golden Lion award for national participation at the Venice Architecture Biennale
The Brazil Pavilion won the prestigious 2023 Golden Lion award for best national participation, as announced at the Venice Architecture Biennale in Italy this weekend - along with more honours for individual and country-led installations
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
The Museum of Amazonian Science offers global hope and sustainability
An environmentalist’s ambitious project includes the Museum of Amazonian Science in Brazil and fulfils his vision of powering up the local bioeconomy and saving humanity
By Scott Mitchem • Published
-
MJE House is a rural Brazilian retreat defined by its striking cantilever
MJE House by Jacobsen Arquitetura is an idyllic, rural Brazilian retreat defined by its contemporary forms and bold cantilever overlooking the countryside in Upstate São Paulo
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Guto Requena’s Terrace Apartment in Brazil brings outdoor living in
The Terrace Apartment by Estudio Guto Requena is a plant-filled, urban tour de force by the Brazilian architect – and his own home
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
A spectacular Brazilian church evokes the spirit of Niemeyer and Costa
ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo has shaped a dramatic new concrete Brazilian church that emerges from the landscape of the country's Highlands
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Brazil family house by Estúdio Zargos bridges the gap between town and country
Estúdio Zargos designed this elegant modernist house for a steep site in Brazil’s Belo Horizonte
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Treehouse in the Brazilian forest draws on its wooded context
A treehouse by Studio MEMM blends organic forms and architectural gestures to create a space from which to enjoy the wooded natural surroundings
By Ellie Stathaki • Published