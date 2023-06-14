A spectacular treetop house in Brazil snakes through the forest canopy

Threading its way through a lush rainforest site, the treetop house Casa Açucena is a spectacular example of architecture integrated with nature. The new house was designed by Belo-Horizonte-based practice Tetro, established by the architects Carlos Maia, Débora Mendes, and Igor Macedo. Set on a steeply sloping site in the Nova Lima region in the Southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, Casa Açucena is woven into the forest.

The house blends into the surrounding forest (Image credit: Jomar Bragança)

Casa Açucena: a treetop house by Tetro Architects

Casa Açucena is raised up on slender pilotis that march down the hillside, carefully interspersed between existing trees and shrubs. The architects describe the project as ‘a response to a sensitive reading of the terrain.’

The external deck includes a pool (Image credit: Jomar Bragança)

The floorplan reflects this, weaving between the larger trees on the site, with rooms set at angles to maximise the best views across the forest canopy. At the highest point of the site, a carport and auxiliary structure lead down to secondary accommodation on the main level below, opening out onto a large deck leading across to the main body of the house.

The house is designed around existing trees (Image credit: Jomar Bragança)

Sliding glass doors lead straight onto an open plan living room, kitchen and dining area, with existing trees weave into the architecture at the edge of the room. A study ‘bridge’ leads across to two bedrooms, including the principal suite, while an additional bedroom and study room are located on the lowest level, accessed via an orange steel spiral staircase.

The structure is supported on black steel columns (Image credit: Jomar Bragança)

The main deck also incorporates a lozenge-shaped pool, raised high above the treetops and affording a look back on the snaking main body of the house. The house is painted white, atop black columns, creating an illusion of a floating structure weaving through the canopy. A green roof helps camouflage the structure from above, while faceted rooflights are located above the major living spaces to add height and bring in sunlight.

The main living area, beneath a faceted rooflight (Image credit: Jomar Bragança)

The architects describe this juxtaposition as if the house were a ‘white flower in the midst of nature,’ and design decisions like the apparently random scattering of columns add to the organic feel.

The principal bedroom looks out into the canopy (Image credit: Jomar Bragança)

‘Our initial understanding was that the architecture should mould itself to the terrain, and not the other way around,’ the architects say, ‘the program shapes itself as a harmonious balance of art and nature, occupying the empty spaces between the trees, without removing any or altering the topography.’

The house is set on a steep slope (Image credit: Jomar Bragança)

Living areas blend internal and external spaces (Image credit: Jomar Bragança)

The bridge leading to the bedrooms on the main floor (Image credit: Jomar Bragança)

A bathroom with a jungle view (Image credit: Jomar Bragança)

