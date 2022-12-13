At London’s Outernet, the party is starting
The Outernet, with interiors by Archer Humphryes, offers a new, state-of-the-art entertainment venue for London
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The Outernet, at the top of London’s Charing Cross Road and just behind the newly opened Elizabeth Line station entrance, is hard to miss; a gold-coloured volume, covered in LED screens and moving images, it's almost hypnotic, drawing passers-by into its several courtyards and open-air displays in all weathers. Step inside, for a drink or to watch a performance in one of its several venues, and the experience continues, as the work of Archer Humphryes Architects unfolds.
Exploring the Outernet
The architecture team at Archer Humphryes, led by founders David Archer and Julie Humphryes, is behind the new London entertainment venue's interiors spaces – a series of bars, stages and auxiliary rooms that appear generous, elegant and minimalist in the daylight, and come fully alive when flooded with guests and in the throes of a music concert, after dark. It's a place where entertainment meets hospitality, infused with the latest technology, in art, audio and design.
The scheme's two main performance halls, Here and The Lower Third, are designed with 21st-century entertainment in mind. They are framed by a number of smaller bar spaces, green rooms, toilet facilities and back-of-house areas that have been conceived with as much care as the main events. A sense of minimalism prevails, with graphic accents and colourful lighting design that add warmth, fun and drama as required.
At the same time, Archer Humphryes’ interiors project has stitched together a series of old and new buildings on the expansive site, which spans back to Denmark Street and its iconic music business façades and heritage architecture. There's The Lower Third's preserved Georgian brick house, a 19th-century smithy located behind, and the newly built structures on the opposite end of the site. The project also expands below ground, where a brand-new music and events venue can now accommodate over 2,000 people over two floors.
The use of state-of-the-art production, lighting and acoustic systems seems a given in such a large-scale, highly visible production of a space – but the team also had to tackle the additional needs of planning it all above the noise, clutter and vibrations of the nearby underground lines and station. Archer Humphryes, the team also behind the recent revamp of North London's Koko, which similarly brings together old and new, and good, old-fashioned gig experiences with the needs of the 21st-century digital world, jumped at the opportunity to offer its take.
Now, the Outernet offers a highly flexible venue that can accommodate from traditional, intimate gigs to immersive digital experiences, in a cleverly conceived architectural backdrop. Virtual reality, augmented reality and projection mapping all play a part here; as do more analogue yet equally important gestures, such as Archer Humphryes' specially designed perforated metal wall-cladding panels, found in the main auditorium, which allow maximum sound absorption into the acoustic insulation to a level that is not otherwise available to the wider market.
The architects hope that the project will play a key part in revitalising London’s post-lockdown nightlife. 'Outernet meets the needs of the acts who have booked the venue from around the world, to re-join London’s rapidly re-emerging artistic and social life through 2022 and beyond,' the team state.
archerhumphryes.com (opens in new tab)
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
The finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
Can’t get enough of brutalism? Neither can we. Scroll below, for some of the world's finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
First look: Palace are collaborating with CP Company
Revealed today, Palace x CP Company sees two streetwear juggernauts unite on a limited-edition collection
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Generative art: the creatives powering the AI art boom
It’s a new age for generative art, thanks to pixel-sorting, algorithm-sifting creatives. While the NFT market remains in flux, we delve into the rise of generative art, and the AI art boom
By Nick Compton • Published
-
The finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
Can’t get enough of brutalism? Neither can we. Scroll below, for some of the world's finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
The Broadway transforms west London site of Metropolitan Police Headquarters
The Broadway by Squire & Partners creates a new mixed-use urban scheme in west London, while transforming the site formerly housing the 1960s Metropolitan Police Headquarters
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
UK House lobby architecture elevated by Christ & Gantenbein
UK House's new lobby architecture transforms the London mixed use scheme, courtesy of Swiss architecture studio Christ & Gantenbein
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Red House: the extraordinary Dorset home crowned RIBA House of the Year 2022
Red House by David Kohn Architects scoops the coveted RIBA House of the Year 2022 title
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Dandi Wembley is a celebration of co-living in London
The Dandi Wembley, an innovative and well-considered, new co-living rental proposition, launches in north London
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
RIAS’ Doolan Award 2022 goes to Quarry Studios by Moxon Architects
Quarry Studios by Moxon Architects scoops RIAS’ Doolan Award 2022
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Celebrating supermodels: the oft-unsung heroes of architecture
Piercy & Company’s ‘Supermodels’ exhibition has just launched in London's Kings Cross, celebrating the art of miniature building
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Lina Ghotmeh will design the Serpentine Pavilion 2023
Lebanon-born, Paris-based Lina Ghotmeh is revealed as the architect to take on the Serpentine Pavilion 2023 commission in London
By Ellie Stathaki • Published