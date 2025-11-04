Sonoforma fashions guitar furniture for players who want to blend sound into their interior
The new Sonoforma Rhapsody guitar cabinet splices mid-century lines with sonic innards, creating an amplifier that instantly feels right at home
The Rhapsody guitar cabinet is the newest product from Sonoforma, a Canadian company dedicated to making elegant furniture for musicians. Incorporating a guitar speaker into a solid teak cabinet/side table, Rhapsody joins the Serenada credenza to complete a range of serene, contemporary pieces that conceal a dual function.
Sonoforma founder Mike Nopper has drawn inspiration from classic mid-century pieces and old-school hi-fi furniture. Hand-crafted in Nicaragua, the cabinets feature prominent grain, refined joinery and premium handles and hinges. The Serenada combines a Celestion Vintage 30 G12 speaker with a traditional ¼” input for a guitar with a long storage tray for the guitar itself, as well as additional storage and is available in three wood finishes, Claro, Rosado, Oscuro.
The new Rhapsody is more compact, with a small drawer set beneath a 10” Celestion Greenback speaker, with the option to have the speaker exposed or set behind a woven grill cloth. Given that guitars are common furnishing items, Sonoforma has set out to deliver pieces that serve interior design as well as sound. ‘It’s furniture that finally respects both the player and the room,’ says Nopper, ‘siting at the intersection of design, music, and lifestyle.’
Nopper’s background is in design engineering for pro-audio sound systems, with a side order of working in the furniture industry. ‘At the core of Sonoforma's mission is the belief that musical equipment should not only perform impeccably but also enhance the aesthetics of its environment,’ he explains, ‘we’ve stripped away assumptions about portability and rugged durability meant for touring gear. [Instead], by reconceptualizing guitar cabinets and amplifiers from the ground up, Sonoforma aims to redefine their role in both studio and residential settings.’
Sonoforma Rhapsody and Serenada, more information at Sonoforma.co, @Sono.forma
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
