The Duho Pavilion by Limbo Accra immerses us into its Caribbean setting

The Duho Pavilion peeks through the lush foliage as visitors walk through the Caribbean forest site on the Cayman Islands. The conceptual architectural pavilion, the brainchild of spatial design studio Limbo Accra in collaboration with landscape architect Malthe Mørck Clausen, features slender shapes and a deep integration with its environment. The design, Limbo Accra's first permanent public landscape architectural project, is equally akin to art; and it's the result of a commission by Palm Heights (an Open Palm residency program) and curator Keshav Anand.

(Image credit: Limbo Accra)

Explore the Duho Pavilion by Limbo Accra

The Duho Pavilion is set in an expansive plot against an abandoned and derelict old hotel structure – in a way that follows Limbo Accra's typical fascinations, making the most of 'meanwhile' spaces and neglected buildings.

The studio's Dominique Petit-Frère says: 'Rather than engaging with the concrete shell of the building, as we normally would, we sought to understand the ecological entanglements of this site and how we can integrate this into an architectural gesture. Our goal was to design a nature-oriented spatial proposal, drawing inspiration from those who came before us.'

(Image credit: Limbo Accra)

Petit-Frère continues to explain that this monumental landscape installation drew inspiration from the ceremonial meditation stools of the indigenous Taino people from the Caribbean.

'The installation not only honours Taino culture but also revitalizes the surrounding vegetation and environment, transforming it into a space of public engagement for the Palm Heights community and the residents of the Cayman Islands. The Pavilion will relocate to various sites throughout its lifespan, continuing to engage with the diverse typologies across the island.'

(Image credit: Limbo Accra)

limboaccra.online