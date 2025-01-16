Space House: explore the brutalist London landmark’s new chapter
Space House, a landmark of brutalist architecture by Richard Seifert & Partners in London’s Covent Garden, is back following a 21st-century redesign by Squire & Partners
Space House manages an elusive combination that encapsulates the London zeitgeist – a contemporary workspace offering all mod cons; an acclaimed brutalist architecture heritage (by Richard Seifert & Partners, no less); a sustainable architecture certification; and a coveted central location in the heart of Covent Garden.
Space House: a brutalist icon
Born as One Kemble Street, named after its address, the complex was built in 1968 for developer Harry Hyams to a design by George Marsh, an architect and partner at Richard Seifert's namesake studio, and the practice founder himself. Richard Seifert & Partners has been prolific in 20th-century London, and is behind well-known designs such as Centre Point, Tower 42, and the South Bank Tower.
Space House started life as an office block made of two large elements – a cylinder and a lower box. Featuring an angular modular façade and muscular supporting columns (something of a Seifert trademark), the complex was the HQ to the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority for many years. Its architecture, a brutalist, raw and unapologetic high rise, is now Grade II-listed.
Space House’s new, 21st century life chapter
Now, after a four-year redevelopment, the well-known building recently reopened its doors, and has high ambitions. The project was led by global real estate investment, operating and development company QuadReal, with Canadian-owned developer Seaforth Land, and Atelier Capital Partners. The UK's Twentieth Century Society has called Space House the 'coolest new office development of 2024'.
Its renovation architect, Squire & Partners, led the way in balancing the old and new, creating effortless transitions between the two, restoring, reconstructing and refreshing where needed – while seemingly effortlessly achieving a coveted BREEAM Outstanding, Net Zero Carbon certification for sustainability. The result, spanning some 260,000 sq ft across its two blocks, was crafted with the support of engineering firms Atelier Ten and Pell Frischmann.
'Space House is a very special and rare listed design icon. The opportunity for its full refurbishment demanded massive passion and drive to bring it back to life and reimagine it as something even better than it started out – much closer to its documented design intent than its final built-out, fitted-out self. This required an amazing client, consultant and construction team of doers, makers and believers with vision,' says Tim Gledstone, partner at Squire & Partners.
'Originally built in 1968 and refurbished in 1996 and 2003, our design has removed the layers of interventions to retain, expose and celebrate the original architecture and vision. At the same time, we have created respectful and highly sustainable new additions to publicly activate the ground floor, accommodate modern working environments, and answer the needs of tomorrow’s occupier and visitor – prolonging the life of the building for many more years to come. We must look back to look forwards!'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Beyond the careful restoration and reconstruction of the existing fabric, Space House additionally includes a range of new – seamlessly woven-in – elements. There is a new Sky Loft, exclusive to the 17th-floor office penthouse, which offers sweeping 360-degree London views; a new clubhouse on the eighth floor, containing a bar and terrace; extensive storage space and an events venue in the redesigned basement; and car and bike parking spaces and showers for tenants.
Tyler Goodwin, founder and CEO of Seaforth Land, says: 'Space House is not just a London prime grade-A office building, it is a globally relevant example of the future of the office market – designed to empower our customers (our tenants) win the war for talent and earn their commute with unique, experiential office space.
'Our vision doesn’t end here, the Space House Experience is about a humanised customer experience designed to serve our community, their employees, and their customers and to take full advantage of our extensive on-site amenities and Covent Garden’s many amenities.
'Making the Space House experience appear effortless – despite years of effort – has been a parallel objective. New sustainability and conservation standards have been achieved with this building that will resonate with the next generation of talent that want to work in a place that reflects their values and has a clear sense of purpose.
'Space House is the exemplar of what is possible when you have the best people, including the world’s best consultant teams, and great partners like QuadReal and Atelier all working together towards a common vision to set a new standard in best-in-class experiential offices.'
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
It’s a good time for the restrained design of this steel Vacheron Constantin Historiques 222 watch
Arriving on time to celebrate the brand’s 270th anniversary, the brushed steel Vacheron Constantin Historiques 222 is one of the few reissues that stays remarkably true to its origins
By Thor Svaboe Published
-
Ski in, ski out at Courchevel’s hot new piste-side diner
Loulou, the new Courchevel restaurant inspired by Yves Saint Laurent’s muse, is playfully elevated by Jean-Charles de Castelbajac’s pop art branding
By Simon Mills Published
-
Tokyo Auto Salon 2025: custom cars and one-off creations from the Japanese home market
What began as a celebration of Japan's custom car culture is a now a major event for many of the country's biggest automakers. We round up the news from Tokyo Auto Salon 2025
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Fire-damaged Walworth Town Hall shows off majestic transformation
Walworth Town Hall gets a much-needed reimagining by Feix & Merlin, who transformed the heritage building into a contemporary workspace and a hub of its local community in south London
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Hanif Kara on building materials, the transition from old to new, and a healthy dose of realism
Hanif Kara, co-founder of structural engineering practice AKT II, discusses building materials and the future of sustainability
By Emily Wright Published
-
Year in review: the top 12 houses of 2024, picked by architecture director Ellie Stathaki
The top 12 houses of 2024 comprise our finest and most read residential posts of the year, compiled by Wallpaper* architecture & environment director Ellie Stathaki
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A brutalist garden revived: the case of the Mountbatten House grounds by Studio Knight Stokoe
Tour a brutalist garden redesign by Studio Knight Stokoe at Mountbatten House, a revived classic in Basingstoke, UK
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
An eco-conscious reconfiguration of space revives a London home
An eco-conscious reimagining of a Victorian terraced home for a growing London family, THISS Studio’s Hartley House offers sustainable, spacious living
By Smilian Cibic Published
-
Gingerbread City: architects sculpt London out of the season's favourite treat
Until December 29 in Chelsea, see London brought to life in a seasonal-appropriate medium by leading architects and designers
By Ellen Himelfarb Published
-
This listed house in London is transformed through a contemporary celebration of the arch
Segmental House, a listed house transformation by Dominic McKenzie Architects, taps into the playful powers of the contemporary arch
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Ebb and flow: Tidal House is a harmonious retreat on the Solway Coast
Tidal House by Brown & Brown Architects redefines coastal living with a design that balances privacy, openness, and harmony with nature
By Ali Morris Published