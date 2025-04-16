At the Sony World Photography Awards 2025, architecture shines
The Sony World Photography Awards 2025 winners are announced, offering a visual feast in the Architecture & Design category
The Sony World Photography Awards 2025 winners have just been announced, crowning Canadian photographer Ulana Switucha as their overall winner in the Architecture & Design category – honoured alongside two more finalists.
Using her lens, Switucha captured The Tokyo Toilet Project - the Japanese capital's scheme that spans its Shibuya ward and started as an initiative launched by the city and the Japan Foundation. Over the years, the project saw the revamp of around 17 public facilities by key design and architecture creatives, such as the Tokyo Toilet Project by Marc Newson.
'The distinctive buildings are as much works of art as they are a public convenience. These images are part of a larger body of work documenting the architectural aesthetics of these structures in their urban environment,' Switucha writes in a statement.
Sony World Photography Awards 2025: 2nd and 3rd place finalists
More design-focused accolades include the work of Brazilian Andre Tezza, whose project Twilight in San Ignacio scooped the category's second place. The series discusses the vernacular architecture of Belize, and in particular how the residential architecture there interacts with the local, tropical climate.
‘At the end of the day, the streets become silent and the buildings, with their simple and functional style, dominate the scene,' Tezza explains.
Meanwhile, the UK's Owen Davies produced LIGHT/MASS, which won third place finalist for a project reflecting on the built environment in the United States. Davies' imagery carves out captivating geometries and powerful visual urban compositions that blend bold brutalist architecture and modernist architecture moments across the country.
The organisers note of Davies' work: 'He became fascinated with the strange-looking buildings he would stumble upon, looming suddenly when turning a corner. They felt like distinctly otherworldly structures, alien to the surrounding architecture and unobserved by passersby. Davies began seeking them out, deliberately looking for buildings designed by architects and planners who envisaged a bright utopian future for those living in America’s large cities.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Architecture & Design category's shortlisted entries
An exhibition celebrating the Sony World Photography Awards 2025 runs 17 April - 5 May 2025 at Somerset House in London, UK
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Dior holds an enchanting Kyoto show in the midst of cherry-blossom season
Maria Grazia Chiuri chose the grounds of Kyoto’s serene Tō-ji Temple to present a Fall 2025 collection that celebrated Dior’s longstanding links with Japan
By Jack Moss
-
Giant rings! Timber futurism! It’s the Osaka Expo 2025
The Osaka Expo 2025 opens its microcosm of experimental architecture, futuristic innovations and optimistic spirit; welcome to our pick of the global event’s design trends and highlights
By Danielle Demetriou
-
The new Polaroid Flip unfolds to bring you pin-sharp instant photography
Polaroid announces the Flip, an instant camera that blends its evergreen film technology with better results and more control
By Jonathan Bell
-
RIBA Photo Festival 2023 explores photography and the built environment
The RIBA Photo Festival 2023 runs 8 – 11 November, exploring photography and its powerful relationship with architecture
By Ellie Stathaki
-
Sony World Photography Awards 2023: from concrete ruins to sustainability action
The Sony World Photography Awards 2023 winners are announced and among them, the architectural photography category
By Ellie Stathaki
-
Iwan Baan’s photography exhibition journeys from Las Vegas to Rome
Iwan Baan’s photography exhibition ‘From Las Vegas to Rome’ creates a dialogue between the two cities through crowds, architecture and cityscapes from above
By Martha Elliott
-
Architecture book celebrates London’s most iconic council houses
On World Book Day, we explore The Council House by Jack Young, which celebrates iconic council houses across London
By Jonathan Bell
-
Feast your eyes on the 2021 Architectural Photography Awards winners
We raise a glass to the winners of the 2021 Architectural Photography Awards
By Ellie Stathaki
-
Extensive architecture atlas charts unseen France
Eric Tabuchi and Nelly Monnier’s Atlas des Régions Naturelles – a website and a book – celebrates building variety in French architecture
By Jonathan Bell
-
Explore architectural light and form through the lens of Hélène Binet
‘Light Lines: The Architectural Photographs of Hélène Binet’, the Royal Academy of Arts’ newest exhibition in London, celebrates the Swiss-French photographer’s career and sublime work
By Ellie Stathaki
-
London's brutalist Thamesmead estate is on the brink of renewal
Ahead of Peabody's significant regeneration of south east London's Thamesmead area, take an architectural and photographic tour of its past
By Elly Parsons