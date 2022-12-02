This Sicilian villa brings contemporary architecture to the foot of Mount Etna
L House is a modern Sicilian villa in perfect sync with its surroundings, designed by London-based architecture practice Transit Studio
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
L House is a contemporary Sicilian villa, sprawled across a generous site amid rolling hills, fertile agricultural land, leafy nature and Mount Etna in the distance. The project is the first in Italy of dynamic, emerging practice Transit Studio, headed by architect Ben Masterton-Smith and based in London. '[It] has been an incredible opportunity to learn about the rich cultural heritage of the island, the unique landscape and the abundant local ingredients and cuisine there,' he says.
A modern Sicilian villa: L House
Commissioned as a retreat by a private client, L House was conceived to emerge from its land – outlined right from the start, as a home that draws on the heritage, culture and geology of Sicily. Terraced orange, lemon, olive and avocado groves, and vineyards wrap around the site, and are represented in the project by its rich gardens and open-air terraces; meanwhile, Mount Etna's volcanic nature appears in the main building, and in particular its dark-coloured, monolithic, barn-inspired volume. Elsewhere, there are antique terracotta roof tiles and very soft pink render that create a welcome juxtaposition, drawing the visitor in.
‘We were really fascinated by the volcanic landscape and the role of Etna in the history of the island. The impact of the volcano on materials and architecture is also strongly pronounced on the island – lava being seen traditionally as a “cheap” building material on the eastern side of the island, but elevated to something rather more special in Palermo, and the reverse for the white stone from Trapani that was used as expensive ornamentation in Catania,' the architect writes.
'Catania also has various colours of render, with a more rare soft pink intonaco (render) made from sabia volcanica (volcanic sand) that proved to be an inspiration for the project. We visited a lava stone quarry and were particularly interested in a type of lava that is cut from the top of the lava flows. The stone has an almost sponge-like appearance, with air bubbles – known in Italian as ‘occhio di pernice’ (partridge eye lava) – a fantastic surface texture that we used to wrap the new volume in.'
Inside, minimalist architecture is informed by local materials and crafts that blend with the region’s abundant sunshine to make for a calm, warm and welcoming interior. Lava stone is used in different ways – in various surfaces and glazes, such as the indoor flooring and the bathroom tiles. The Transit team took its cues from the local colours of the sky and sea and the sabia volcanica to create its internal compositions. Refreshing simplicity abounds, as the architecture team masterfully crafted layered spaces that feel streamlined and organic.
‘The project epitomises the interests and passions of the studio, exploring and taking inspiration from our travels and bringing these ideas very much into the character of our work,' said Masterton-Smith. Transit Studio has since worked on a variety of projects across the UK, including the prestigious Groucho Club in London's Soho; an estate masterplan in Sussex; a rural hotel; a Grade I-listed private members’ club in St James’; and an artist retreat in a listed stable block in Devon.
transitstudio.co.uk (opens in new tab)
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
The best 10 art gifts for the creative in your life
Get inspired with our ongoing guide to the best art gifts for the 2022 Christmas season
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Last chance to see: furniture designed by children, Galerie Philia’s ‘Design Brut’
‘Design Brut’ is a new initiative by Galerie Philia whereby children create furniture design
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Casa Sexta by All Arquitectura is an exemplar of urban minimalism
Casa Sexta by All Arquitectura brings together domestic warmth and minimalist architecture in the outskirts of Mexico City
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Take the ultimate Carlo Scarpa tour of Venice
A Carlo Scarpa tour to end all tours; join our survey of modernist buildings by the Italian midcentury master in and around Venice
By Natasha Levy • Published
-
Etruscan Galleries at Fondazione Luigi Rovati by Mario Cucinella just flow
In Milan, the Etruscan Galleries at the Fondazione Luigi Rovati, designed by architect Mario Cucinella, open to the public
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
This historical Florentine villa is given a contemporary rethink
Danish design brand Frama and filmmaker Albert Moya have worked together to update the Villa Medicea di Marignolle in Italy
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Minimalism and transparency rule at Luxottica’s Digital Factory in Milan
Luxottica's Digital Factory by Milan-based architects Park Associati is the latest addition to the city's via Tortona neighbourhood
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Luca Guadagnino’s Milan apartment design is an ode to timelessness
A nostalgia-infused Milanese pad by Studio Luca Guadagnino has real screen presence
By Laura Rysman • Published
-
Glamour, grids and history at the Hotel Mediterraneo in Rome
We tour Rome's Hotel Mediterraneo, the majestic, 20th century piece of architecture near the Italian capital's Roma Termini station
By Oskar Kohnen • Published
-
Lesley Lokko announced as curator of 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale
Academic, educator and novelist Lesley Lokko will be the director of the architecture sector for the 18th International Architecture Exhibition
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
A spectacular hilltop house provides epic Tyrolean views
A dramatic, new hilltop house by Peter Pichler Architecture makes the most of its location and views of vineyards in Italy's South Tyrol
By Jonathan Bell • Published