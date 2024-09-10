Shigeru Ban wins 2024 Praemium Imperiale Architecture Award
The 2024 Praemium Imperiale Architecture Award goes to Japanese architect Shigeru Ban
The 2024 Praemium Imperiale Architecture Award has been offered to Japanese architect Shigeru Ban, it has been announced today. The prestigious global arts prize is awarded annually by the Japan Art Association, and this year praised Ban for his innovative work with timber, paper and bamboo structures.
Shigeru Ban: 2024 Praemium Imperiale Architecture Award winner
Shigeru Ban has been known for his forward-thinking, sustainably minded structures, which have been erected across the world. Examples include the Centre Pompidou-Metz, Aspen Art Museum and Mt. Fuji World Heritage Centre. His studio has also undertaken pro bono work numerous times, working to create temporary shelters, emergency building systems, community centres and spiritual places for victims of natural disasters and conflicts across Rwanda, Syria, Turkey India, China, Italy, Haiti and Japan.
The Praemium Imperiale Awards are presented by the Japan Art Association under the honorary patronage of HIH Prince Hitachi, younger brother of the Emperor Emeritus of Japan. Each Laureate receives an honorarium of 15 million Yen (c. £73,000). Past Architecture Laureates include Renzo Piano, Frank Gehry, Norman Foster, Richard Rogers, David Chipperfield, and Zaha Hadid.
Ban's work was also celebrated recently in an XXL Taschen publication, titled Shigeru Ban. Complete Works 1985 – Today, which looks at the architect's entire oeuvre and was penned by Philip Jodidio.
The prize includes more categories beyond architecture - the award for painting was given to Sophie Calle; for Theatre/Film to Ang Lee; for music to Maria João Pires; and for sculpture to Doris Salcedo.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
