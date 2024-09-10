Shigeru Ban wins 2024 Praemium Imperiale Architecture Award

The 2024 Praemium Imperiale Architecture Award has been offered to Japanese architect Shigeru Ban, it has been announced today. The prestigious global arts prize is awarded annually by the Japan Art Association, and this year praised Ban for his innovative work with timber, paper and bamboo structures.

Architect Shigeru Ban (Image credit: ©︎ The Japan Art Association / The Sankei Shimbun)

Shigeru Ban: 2024 Praemium Imperiale Architecture Award winner

Shigeru Ban has been known for his forward-thinking, sustainably minded structures, which have been erected across the world. Examples include the Centre Pompidou-Metz, Aspen Art Museum and Mt. Fuji World Heritage Centre. His studio has also undertaken pro bono work numerous times, working to create temporary shelters, emergency building systems, community centres and spiritual places for victims of natural disasters and conflicts across Rwanda, Syria, Turkey India, China, Italy, Haiti and Japan.

Christchurch Cardboard Cathedral, 2013 New Zealand (Image credit: Stephen Goodenough)

The Praemium Imperiale Awards are presented by the Japan Art Association under the honorary patronage of HIH Prince Hitachi, younger brother of the Emperor Emeritus of Japan. Each Laureate receives an honorarium of 15 million Yen (c. £73,000). Past Architecture Laureates include Renzo Piano, Frank Gehry, Norman Foster, Richard Rogers, David Chipperfield, and Zaha Hadid.

Ban's work was also celebrated recently in an XXL Taschen publication, titled Shigeru Ban. Complete Works 1985 – Today, which looks at the architect's entire oeuvre and was penned by Philip Jodidio.

Simose Art Museum, 2023 (Image credit: Hiroyuki Hirai, Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects)

The prize includes more categories beyond architecture - the award for painting was given to Sophie Calle; for Theatre/Film to Ang Lee; for music to Maria João Pires; and for sculpture to Doris Salcedo.

shigerubanarchitects.com