Sydney’s Wharf Apartment is a heritage maritime space that evokes a coastal holiday home
Lawless & Meyerson’s Wharf Apartment is a careful, contemporary residential transformation in Sydney’s Finger Wharf that taps into the property's historic character
Wharf Apartment in Sydney, a recent renovation by Australian interior design firm Lawless & Meyerson, adapts a rich, heritage space into an airy apartment that is inspired by modern coastal living.
Completed in 1915 by the Sydney Harbour Trust, Finger Wharf was once a busy passenger terminal. In the late 1980s, it was derelict and facing the threat of demolition, but the local community successfully rallied to save it. The historic wharf was subsequently transformed into a boutique hotel, including some private apartments and upscale restaurants. Today the area remains a popular destination, while its apartments – one of which is this Lawless & Meyerson commission – are highly sought-after real estate.
Wharf Apartment: a serene heritage space inspired by seaside holidays
Located in Sydney's suburb of Woolloomooloo, Wharf Apartment is a refined, character-filled home that highlights the historic exposed structure and marina views.
After purchasing the property, the owner approached Lawless & Meyerson seeking to transform it into an open, flexible abode for everyday living, working, and entertaining. The brief was to evoke a calm, holiday-like atmosphere while elevating the space’s industrial maritime spirit.
The team deferred to the historic character of the exposed structure throughout the renovation. They opted for quiet, sensitive insertions that highlight the original steel trusses, I-beams littered with rivets, and voluminous ceilings that give the residence its distinct tone.
There were, of course, bureaucratic challenges inherent to renovating a heritage-listed space. Still, the team was able to carefully navigate the regulations and carry out important updates: raising a low ceiling to further expose the original trusses, adding a primary bathroom, and slotting in a smaller bathroom and laundry room. The kitchen, an essential for future entertaining purposes, was created around exposed beams, hidden structure, and myriad other services – all without losing the original character that defines the apartment.
Purchased as a two-bedroom abode, the renovation saw the second bedroom absorbed into the living space, enhancing the apartment’s connectivity and ensuring that natural light penetrates every corner. The architects approached the design of the sole remaining bedroom like that of a boutique hotel.
Rather than partition it from the open-plan living space with a solid wall, they installed white steel and glass doors, shaded by heavy linen curtains. With this design pivot, the entire space can be easily linked together, with privacy an equally accessible option, achieved by cordoning off the bedroom.
A restrained palette of neutral colours and natural materials creates a calming whole that forms a clean backdrop against the architecture’s industrial spirit and the marina’s blue waters reflecting through the large windows. A subtle, textured approach feels contemporary and serene, letting the architecture do the heavy lifting.
Dated, wall-to-wall carpeting was replaced with elegant limed oak parquetry. A custom sisal rug anchors the living space, accented by linen sofas, canvas and chrome Knoll ‘Wassily’ chairs, and concrete tables from Tigmi Trading. Meanwhile, the adjacent kitchen is a poised composition of grey Savannah marble and white paint.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
-
Design Space AlUla pushes the boundaries of contemporary design practices from local perspective
Design Space AlUla is located in Saudi Arabia, presenting an array of local designs rooted in its surrounding desert context
By Nadine Khalil Published
-
Hedi Slimane’s latest Celine collection is rooted in the house’s 1960s heyday
Hedi Slimane’s Celine A/W 2024 womenswear collection recalls the abbreviated silhouettes of the house’s 1960s heyday, revealed today via a short film that also launches the house’s first-ever cosmetic line, Celine Beauté
By Jack Moss Published
-
HOK-designed Thompson Houston takes over the city’s historic Fourth Ward
Thompson Houston by Hyatt is a 36-storey landmark in scenic Buffalo Bayou Park
By Daniel Scheffler Published
-
Eclat rethinks 21st-century workspace with a hospitality offering in Melbourne
With new Melbourne co-working space Eclat, Australian designers Forme defy the conventional shared office model through sensitive craftsmanship and hidden high-tech
By Carli Philips Published
-
This Melbourne aquatic recreation centre’s crafted timber ceiling hints at its sustainability ambitions
The Northcote Aquatic Recreation Centre by Warren and Mahoney opens in Melbourne, blending sleek aesthetics with environmental responsibility
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Treetops House brings softness to contemporary concrete volumes in Sydney
Treetops House by Tobias Partners is an Australian home that juxtaposes crisp concrete volumes with soft curves, playful colours and lush nature
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Tour midcentury gem Fisher House’s 21st century facelift in Melbourne
The midcentury Fisher House by Australian designer Alistair Knox in Melbourne gets a contemporary facelift by Adriana Hanna
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A zero-waste workspace in Melbourne innovates in sustainable office design
A zero-waste workspace in Melbourne for Today Design by Studio Edwards is composed entirely out of readily available materials
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This suburban Perth house pays subtle homage to the heyday of car culture
Neil Cownie has carved a new Perth house out of a suburban site, referencing both past uses and local architectural forms
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Paloma House's crafted minimalism offers delight and surprises
A low, linear residence, Paloma House by Fearon Hay, takes the high ground in rural New South Wales
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
MPavilion 10 by Tadao Ando unveiled in Melbourne
MPavilion 10 by Tadao Ando opens to the public in Melbourne, marking the tenth edition of the Australian cultural attraction
By Elias Redstone Published