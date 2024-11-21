‘I wanted to create a sanctuary’ – discover a nature-conscious take on Balinese architecture
Umah Tsuki by Colvin Haven is an idyllic Balinese family home rooted in the island's crafts culture
Umah Tsuki, the family home for Andrew Swallow, his wife, and their young daughter, sits perched above a verdant, sloping plot in the Balinese village of Tumbak Bayuh. The property is the first built project to be completed by Swallow – a former chef – who spent years devising the menus and interiors of his own restaurants in the US before choosing to fully pursue his interest in design.
More on Balinese architecture
‘Designing spaces has many similarities to cooking – you always begin with a blank canvas, then you start to know what you want the dish to taste like, feel like, and look like,’ he says. ‘It was time to change my palette from creating with food ingredients to building materials.’ The decision sparked a permanent move to Bali and the birth of Swallow’s own design studio, Colvin Haven (a coinage of his middle name, and his daughter’s first name).
Step inside Umah Tsuki by Colvin Haven
Much like Swallow’s culinary practice, which focused on farm-to-table cooking, the design of Umah Tsuki is all about provenance and locality: ‘From the beginning I wanted to use a minimal variety of materials native to Indonesia to keep the architecture pure and honest, revealing strength and simplicity,’ explains Swallow, who worked alongside Kevin Kudo-King from architecture firm Olson Kundig, Abbie Labrum of Earth Lines Architects and Nyoman Suryantara from Como Design Studio to realise the home. ‘I really wanted to create a sanctuary that would give you a sense of calm and peace the moment you set foot on the property.’
Made up of four stilted volumes, the exterior of the house is entirely clad with ulin wood, a robust type of timber that’s indigenous to Indonesia. Internal rooms are panelled with warm-hued teak, each piece hand-cut and laid by a team of expert local woodworkers. Dark grey paras stone, which is quarried in Bali, has been used to tile some of the home’s wet areas, while all the soft furnishings have been crafted by artisans based around the region.
Swallow’s penchant for Japan’s architecture can be seen in other elements of the home. The peaked form of the roof, for example, is inspired by the shape of traditional Japanese cabins, and shou sugi ban – a centuries-old Japanese charring technique that helps preserve and strengthen wood – has been applied to the facade. A large, winding koi pond has also been installed in the garden. ‘I have always loved the simplicity and functionality of Japanese architecture,’ Swallow adds, ‘they’re masters at using natural materials and minimal adornments.’
It was also imperative to Swallow that Umah Tsuki had a strong visual connection to the outdoors, unlike the hastily developed homes that he had seen spring up across Bali post-pandemic. ‘Bali is having a boom after COVID, because people are wanting to leave cities and live an alternative life, but there's no soul to [those houses], there are no gardens, just walls that shut you in… it’s like they could be built anywhere in the world.’
Open-air walkways have therefore been used to link the home’s different living quarters, and expansive windows have been fitted in every room to ensure the surrounding lush jungle remains in constant view. Even the wellness centre on the home’s ground floor (complete with cold bath, sauna and tea lounge) has been orientated to overlook a nearby river.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
This nature-conscious sensibility will continue to inform the further six Tsuki residences that Colvin Haven plans to build going forward – number two is already underway. They will all be unique in design, but offer the same meditative feel as Swallow’s own home. ‘A home is not just a place to lay your head,’ he concludes, ‘it is a place to bring people together, to share experiences and to feel at peace.’
Natasha Levy is a writer based in London. After spending the first four years of her career as an interiors reporter at the leading architecture and design magazine Dezeen, she transitioned to freelance in 2021 and has since contributed to prestigious publications such as Wallpaper*, Elle Decoration UK, and Crafts, where she also spent two years as an associate editor.
-
‘Concrete Dreams’: rethinking Newcastle’s brutalist past
A new project and exhibition at the Farrell Centre in Newcastle revisits the radical urban ideas that changed Tyneside in the 1960s and 1970s
By Smilian Cibic Published
-
Mexican designers show their metal at Gallery Collectional, Dubai
‘Unearthing’ at Dubai’s Gallery Collectional sees Ewe Studio designers Manu Bañó and Héctor Esrawe celebrate Mexican craftsmanship with contemporary forms
By Rebecca Anne Proctor Published
-
At The Manner, New York has a highly fashionable new living room
The Manner, a new hopsitality experience by Standard International in the heart of SoHo, triples up as a hotel, private residence, and members’ club
By Hannah Walhout Published
-
Bali welcomes Tri Hita Karana Tower, a hybrid sound and vision centrepiece
Tri Hita Karana Tower is launching at Bali's Nuanu City; designed by Arthur Mamou-Mani, it’s a new hybrid art-AI architectural landmark for the island
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This Bali villa flies the flag for contemporary bamboo architecture
A Bali villa fusing traditional craftsmanship with contemporary vision by design studio Ibuku and Earth Lines Architects demonstrates the versatility of bamboo
By Jens H Jensen Published
-
'Tropicality' explored in Indonesian architect Andra Matin’s first monograph
'Tropicality' is a key theme in a new book on Indonesian architect Andra Matin, whose work blends landscape, architecture and living
By Harriet Thorpe Published
-
Building with bamboo: In Bali, designer, Elora Hardy, shares her tips and experience
Bamboo architecture can be powerful and sustainable; here, we talk to Ibuku's Elora Hardy, who shares her tips, thoughts and experience in working with the material in Bali
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A Bali house balances the island’s rhythms, traditions and culture
In this Bali house, a highly collaborative, culture-led approach forms the foundations for a pitch-perfect holiday retreat, designed for a Scandinavian family
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Sculptural spiral house The Loop redefines living in Bali’s jungle
Inside The Loop at Alexis Dornier’s newest house in Bali, blending nature sculptural design
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Ibuku’s The Arc at Green School in Bali raises the bamboo roof
Phenomenal bamboo roof defines The Arc at Green School, an impressive education building in Bali designed by local studio Ibuku
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Architects Directory Alumnus: Titik Dua hotel by Andra Matin
The Wallpaper* Architects Directory has turned 20. Conceived in 2000 as our index of emerging architectural talent, this annual listing of promising practices, has, over the years, spanned styles and continents; yet always championing the best and most exciting young studios and showcasing inspiring work with an emphasis on the residential realm. To mark the occasion, in the next months, we will be looking back at some of our over-500 alumni, to catch up about life and work since their participation and exclusively launch some of their latest completions. First featured in Wallpaper* in the 2007 Architects Directory, Indonesian architect Andra Matin has just completed an eye catching new hotel in Bali's Ubud, the Titik Dua.
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated