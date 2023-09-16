Sculptural spiral house The Loop redefines living in Bali’s jungle
Inside The Loop at Alexis Dornier’s newest house in Bali, blending nature sculptural design
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Loop, an expansive private home nestled within the leafy nature of Bali in Pajangan, is the latest residential completion of designer Alexis Dornier – a German-born creative who has lived on the island since 2013. The home, while sculptural, dramatic and thoroughly contemporary, feels in tune with its context, through its architects' careful selection of materials and low, broken-down volumes.
The Loop: a home that inspires and serves
The project's brief was 'simple yet profound', Dornier recalls. The clients explained how they had 'lived in boxes' their entire life and were now seeking the opposite. 'I set out to craft an architectural masterpiece that defies gravity and captivates the human spirit,' he adds.
In meeting the brief's requirements, the team was also adamant that they ensure the site's lush surroundings were preserved as much as possible. As a result, the home is engulfed in greenery, wrapped in the existing Balinese jungle foliage found on the plot.
At the same time, a floorplan forming an elegant figure '8' was chosen as optimal to allow for the best lighting inside the home and views out from different parts of the house. As the structure sits on a slope, it was designed to seemingly float above the ground and greenery.
The process was not without challenges. Dornier says: 'The project posed unique challenges that demanded innovative solutions. Bending materials in two dimensions and resolving complex geometrical situations required meticulous planning and collaboration with skilled artisans. It was a journey into uncharted territory, pushing the boundaries of architectural possibilities.'
The end product is engaging and finely crafted, using the skills of local craftspeople, while adding drama to the everyday for its users. 'It stands as a testament to our commitment as architects to challenge the ordinary and create spaces that inspire and captivate all who encounter them,' Dornier writes.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Andu Masebo turns a red Alfa Romeo into furniture
Andu Masebo gives new life to an old Alfa Romeo, creating playful furniture, on show at the V&A South Kensington during London Design Festival (and until 15 October 2023)
By Francesca Perry Published
-
'Retreat and recharge' in Yanbai Villa on a secluded Beijing shoreline
Yanbai Villa wraps guests in quiet luxury, opening its doors on a secluded Beijing shoreline
By Daven Wu Published
-
Heads up for London Film Festival 2023’s immersive art programme
From VR fungi to AR walks, London Film Festival 2023 announces LFF Expanded, a compelling programme of immersive art and extended realities
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Tropicality, revisited: a new exhibition exploring modern Indonesian architecture
By Philippine Wright Last updated