Bali welcomes Tri Hita Karana Tower, a hybrid sound and vision centrepiece

Tri Hita Karana Tower (also known as THK Tower), a new hybrid AI art and architecture installation in Bali's Nuanu City, has just been completed. The centrepiece by London-based architect Arthur Mamou-Mani, features exhibition design by Delivered., a multimedia production company.

The design has been named 'after the philosophy of the Balinese people which symbolises harmony with the divine, between people, and nature', its authors explain. They add that 'the architectural wonder is the first and the largest permanent hybrid art-AI installation of its kind in the region'.

(Image credit: Nuanu City)

Tri Hita Karana Tower at Nuanu City in Bali

Reaching some 30m high, the rattan and ironwood tower can be explored by climbing its 108 steps in the heart of Nuanu, the island's 44-hectare, currently under-development, creative hub. A journey inside promises a playful experience, that offers, long, 360-degree views of the surroundings during daytime, and a projection mapping show in the nighttime.

Mamou-Mani says, 'THK is my first ever permanent installation in Asia. A key part of the process was understanding the life cycle of every strip of rattan and ulin, which is known as “ironwood” in English, that we reclaimed, as circularity was key to this project. Although it is a permanent landmark here in Nuanu City, it has been designed so that it can be disassembled, moved, evolved and broken down over time in a way that does not harm the environment, but instead celebrates it.'

(Image credit: Nuanu City)

The structure, which features Mamou-Mani's signature flowing forms and a captivating, dynamic sense of movement, was conceived to showcase how design and technology can work together in a cohesive, complementary fashion.

Anastasiia Filatova, co-founder and CEO at Delivered., says of the project's intricacy: 'There are over 1,000 light fixtures installed throughout the tower, with 18 projectors housed in 12 surrounding mini towers, alongside an in-built custom sound system and climate control box. This is brought to life in an 11-minute light and sound show, with the exhibition viewable from different points across Nuanu, [including] Luna Beach Club.'

(Image credit: Nuanu City)

mamou-mani.com

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

nuanu.com

delivered.global