Bali welcomes Tri Hita Karana Tower, a hybrid sound and vision centrepiece
Tri Hita Karana Tower is launching at Bali's Nuanu City; designed by Arthur Mamou-Mani, it’s a new hybrid art-AI architectural landmark for the island
Tri Hita Karana Tower (also known as THK Tower), a new hybrid AI art and architecture installation in Bali's Nuanu City, has just been completed. The centrepiece by London-based architect Arthur Mamou-Mani, features exhibition design by Delivered., a multimedia production company.
The design has been named 'after the philosophy of the Balinese people which symbolises harmony with the divine, between people, and nature', its authors explain. They add that 'the architectural wonder is the first and the largest permanent hybrid art-AI installation of its kind in the region'.
Tri Hita Karana Tower at Nuanu City in Bali
Reaching some 30m high, the rattan and ironwood tower can be explored by climbing its 108 steps in the heart of Nuanu, the island's 44-hectare, currently under-development, creative hub. A journey inside promises a playful experience, that offers, long, 360-degree views of the surroundings during daytime, and a projection mapping show in the nighttime.
Mamou-Mani says, 'THK is my first ever permanent installation in Asia. A key part of the process was understanding the life cycle of every strip of rattan and ulin, which is known as “ironwood” in English, that we reclaimed, as circularity was key to this project. Although it is a permanent landmark here in Nuanu City, it has been designed so that it can be disassembled, moved, evolved and broken down over time in a way that does not harm the environment, but instead celebrates it.'
The structure, which features Mamou-Mani's signature flowing forms and a captivating, dynamic sense of movement, was conceived to showcase how design and technology can work together in a cohesive, complementary fashion.
Anastasiia Filatova, co-founder and CEO at Delivered., says of the project's intricacy: 'There are over 1,000 light fixtures installed throughout the tower, with 18 projectors housed in 12 surrounding mini towers, alongside an in-built custom sound system and climate control box. This is brought to life in an 11-minute light and sound show, with the exhibition viewable from different points across Nuanu, [including] Luna Beach Club.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Lego opens its first Superpower Studios at Paris’ La Gaîté Lyrique
In collaboration with Lego’s new Global Play Ambassadors, artists Aurélia Durand, Chen Fenwan and Ekow Nimako, and overseen by Colette co-founder Sarah Andelman, Paris is the site of the first Lego Superpower Studios
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
‘If kids grew up going to London Design Festival they would learn so much’: architect Shawn Adams
In the first of our interviews with key figures lighting up the London Design Festival 2024, Shawn Adams, founder of POoR Collective, discusses the power of such events to encourage social change
By Ali Morris Published
-
Discover London’s lesser-known design gems with ‘an opinionated guide’
‘An opinionated guide to Design London’ by Sujata Burman and Wallpaper’s Rosa Bertoli is a carefully curated tour of intriguing design spots across the capital
By Tianna Williams Published
-
This Bali villa flies the flag for contemporary bamboo architecture
A Bali villa fusing traditional craftsmanship with contemporary vision by design studio Ibuku and Earth Lines Architects demonstrates the versatility of bamboo
By Jens H Jensen Published
-
'Tropicality' explored in Indonesian architect Andra Matin’s first monograph
'Tropicality' is a key theme in a new book on Indonesian architect Andra Matin, whose work blends landscape, architecture and living
By Harriet Thorpe Published
-
Building with bamboo: In Bali, designer, Elora Hardy, shares her tips and experience
Bamboo architecture can be powerful and sustainable; here, we talk to Ibuku's Elora Hardy, who shares her tips, thoughts and experience in working with the material in Bali
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A Bali house balances the island’s rhythms, traditions and culture
In this Bali house, a highly collaborative, culture-led approach forms the foundations for a pitch-perfect holiday retreat, designed for a Scandinavian family
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Sculptural spiral house The Loop redefines living in Bali’s jungle
Inside The Loop at Alexis Dornier’s newest house in Bali, blending nature sculptural design
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Tropicality, revisited: a new exhibition exploring modern Indonesian architecture
By Philippine Wright Last updated