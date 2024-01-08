Threefold House folds origami-style in its angular London plot
Threefold House by Knox Bhavan is a London family home sitting comfortably in its triangular shaped plot
Threefold House was born out of an awkward, landlocked, triangular plot in southwest London, transformed by Knox Bhavan into an eco friendly, new built house with buckets of character - so much so, that it received a RIBA London Award 2023.
Threefold House by Knox Bhavan
The home's origami-like shapes twist and fold to make the most of the unusually shaped site - a brownfield one formerly occupied by a disused warehouse. A 2.5m-high brick perimeter wall defines the plot boundaries and creates a sense of mystery for the dwelling behind it.
Nestled in its quiet suburban cul-de-sac in London's Teddington, Threefold House features strong geometries which create opportunities within their niches and layers. Windows are carefully carved out in places, while canopies shelter parts of the garden, and an open plan living space thrives in its angular lines that add dynamism and fun.
The ground level combines the main living spaces (including pantry, utility room and study) and the principal bedroom. It all opens up seamlessly towards the green garden.
Upstairs are three guest bedrooms, two bathrooms and a double height flexible space that can be an informal family area, or an added accommodation room if partitioned off.
The lightweight steel frame home features an engineered concrete slab with a timber-framed volume upper. Natural light and ventilation support the home's sustainable architecture efforts.
'This development illustrates how a redundant and challenging odd-shaped brownfield site can be put back into good use. It is an elegantly designed, robust, low-energy dwelling and despite being designed six years ago, it is performing to meet current environmental targets,' says KnoxBhavan director Simon Knox, who heads the studio with partner Sasha Bhavan.
'We applied KBe analysis, a carbon calculator system the practice has developed for benchmarking all our projects, and we were impressed by the results. The project meets the 2025 operational carbon benchmarks set by the RIBA and goes beyond the 2030 benchmark for embodied carbon. It is a project we can learn from to continue to reduce our carbon footprint as a practice.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
‘Off the Grid’ explores remote but refined homes in North America
‘Off the Grid’, Dominic Bradbury’s new book, is a richly illustrated chronicle of new residential design in far-flung locations across North America
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Obayaty is a new design-led brand creating make-up for men
The Obayaty founders discuss their elevated vision for the brand’s debut range make-up for men
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Patricia Urquiola and Kvadrat create the world’s first recycled upholstery textile
Named Best Recycled Material at the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024, Patricia Urquiola’s Sport textile for Kvadrat was created in collaboration with Swiss specialist #tide
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
8 Harbord Square brings New York loft style living to East London
8 Harbord Square, a collection of 82 loft style apartments, brings some New York loft style living to London's Canary Wharf
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Whiteley in London gets a fresh start with a design-led luxury transformation
The Whiteley is a historic London department store reborn as a mixed-use space comprising luxury apartments and a Six Senses hotel and spa. Step into the first show apartment, by Kelly Behun
By Emma O'Kelly Published
-
Plywood House celebrates the humble material while updating a family home in Lewisham
Plywood House by Nikjoo is a Lewisham loft extension that celebrates daily family life and the functional material
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Green House crowned RIBA House of the Year 2023
RIBA House of the Year 2023 has been awarded to Green House in London by Hayhurst & Co
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Arc Polo Farm’s charred timber clubhouse underpins its updated Surrey complex
Arc Polo Farm by DROO in Surrey, UK brings together Japanese sensibility and English countryside in a project dedicated to its animal residents and the beloved sport
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A sleek country house in the south of England maximises views and efficiency
Adam Knibb Architects has completed a timber country house that’s designed to gradually bed into the landscape
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
One Casson Square penthouse is the perfect setting to enjoy iconic London views
The One Casson Square penthouse interior by designer Portia Fox has been revealed in London, filled with bespoke furniture and captivating art
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
RIBA Photo Festival 2023 explores photography and the built environment
The RIBA Photo Festival 2023 runs 8 – 11 November, exploring photography and its powerful relationship with architecture
By Ellie Stathaki Published