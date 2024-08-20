Peek behind the foliage at The Plumeria, a south Indian home by the water
The Plumeria by Silpi Architects is an India home in Kerala, the country's south, blending geometric forms and the region's tropical foliage and waters
The Plumeria peeks out shyly from behind its lush tropical context. The home, a private property in the southern Indian state of Kerala is set by a lake in Nettoor, surrounded by palm trees and leafy foliage. It is the work - and personal base - of Kochi based studio Silpi Architects' founder Sebastian Jose. Modern in nature and geometric in form, it was designed to complement and beautifully juxtapose the rich nature around it.
Tour The Plumeria by Silpi Architects
Aiming to recreate the calming feel Jose enjoys in his office, which oversees Vembanad Lake, the architect designed the home as a viewing platform and orientated it towards the serene lake waters and long views.
He writes: '[The Plumeria] has become a prototype of an ideal urban home within our practice. With a landscape-centric approach to architectural design, ‘A home in the city’ explores the concept of a home as an independent ecosystem within the urban radius. The green terraces and vegetable gardens on the roof and solar panels that shade the terrace, makes this home a self-sufficient model.'
Designed as a series of stacked boxes with a glazed or semi-transparent opening towards the waters, the contemporary home seemingly floats above the ground. This not only creates long vistas, but it also helps the air circulate, aiding natural ventilation across the site.
The open ground floor acts as a parking area, as well as a multifunctional space for events and family activities. It also meant that the ground could be left relatively untouched, while fostering outdoor play for children and social encounters among the users.
Care was taken to craft an appropriate, for the region and its climate, construction, the architect explains: 'The home, when open, permits pleasant breeze and cross ventilation throughout, a requirement of the tropical climate of Kerala. The hot and humid climate of the region has also been catered to through the use of insulated terracotta bricks (Porotherm), deep balconies on the west and green roofs that bring down the temperature further.'
Inside, the home spans across two levels. The first floor contains the more social spaces, including an expansive living space, and a guest room. The family bedrooms and a secondary living space are placed above.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Everything is arranged around a central circulation core that contains a feature staircase and visually and physically connect the different levels and functions. It fosters a 'seamless flow of movement between the varying play of volumes,' the architect writes.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Exclusive first look: Knoll brings the mighty Tugendhat Chair back to life
Knoll is reissuing Mies van der Rohe’s Tugendhat Chair, and they took it back home to the Villa Tugendhat in Brno to celebrate its resurrection.
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
London’s Covent Garden makes the perfect cosmopolitan backdrop for new British-French bistro, Henri
British chef Jackson Boxer and French designer Dorothée Meilichzon reunite for Henri, a restaurant located inside darling hotel, Henrietta
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Gulbenkian Foundation's new art museum by Kengo Kuma is light and inviting
Lisbon's Gulbenkian Foundation reveals its redesign and new contemporary art museum, Centro de Arte Moderna (CAM), by Kengo Kuma with landscape architects VDLA
By Amah-Rose Mcknight Abrams Published
-
Step inside Le Harlequin, an imaginative redesign of a Mumbai apartment
Le Harlequin by Design Hex is an imaginative redesign of a Mumbai apartment in the bustling Indian city's Lower Parel neighbourhood
By Daven Wu Published
-
A Hyderabad apartment blends soft minimalism and ‘tangible luxury’
A Hyderabad apartment by Studio Design Inc wows with its balanced design that brings together soft minimalism and tangible luxury
By Daven Wu Published
-
Discover Third Space, a multifunctional hub in the heart of Rajasthan
Third Space by Studio Saar is a multifunctional creative and learning hub in the heart of Rajasthan, uniting the community through ‘openness, accessibility, and inclusivity’
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Four Mumbai apartments are transformed into an art-filled contemporary home
Designer Rajiv Saini unites four Mumbai apartments in the Indian city’s Colaba district into a single, expansive, art-filled home for a family
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
India’s Hampi Art Labs is a piece of architecture at one with its content and context
The world-class Hampi Art Labs by Indian architect Sameep Padora, near South India’s Hampi Unesco World Heritage Site, mimics the contours of the nearby Tungabhadra River
By Vaishnavi Nayel Talawadekar Published
-
House of Greens in India’s Bengaluru is defined by its cascading foliage
Nestled in Bengaluru’s suburbs, House of Greens by 4site Architects encourages biophilic architecture by creating a pleasantly leafy urban jungle
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Surajkund Craft’s Northeast Pavilion in India is an exemplar in bamboo building
The Northeast Pavilion at the Surajkund Craft Fair 2023, designed by atArchitecture, wins Best Use of Bamboo in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
OpenIdeas has designed Link House, an expansive Gujarat family complex
Link House accommodates two households in high modern style in the Indian state of Gujarat, innovatively planned around the requirements of a large extended family
By Jonathan Bell Published