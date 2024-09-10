This Sydney house is a family's stylish seaside sanctuary
This Sydney house is a young family's suburban dream come true thanks to Alexandra Kidd Interior Design and Rich Carr Architects
This contemporary Sydney house is located just across the city's harbour, with easy access to the surfing hotspot of Manly and the 30km stretch of sandy paradise that is the Northern Beaches. It stands out amidst the traditional homes of its tree-lined street in the quiet suburb of Clontarf.
Designed by Alexandra Kidd Interior Design and Rich Carr Architects for a young family of five, the two-storey home seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor spaces, incorporating five bedrooms, a study, laundry room, pantry and playroom, as well as a private courtyard, swimming pool and cabana.
A Sydney house is a family's 'forever home'
‘It’s our forever home,’ says the clients, whose vision was to build ‘a beautiful, modern, minimalist and luxury home that will adapt, and grow with the family.’ As it is set on a corner plot with two street frontages, the brief had the added difficulty of considering privacy and security, with the popular Manly-Spit walk being only a street away.
Mission accomplished thanks to Rich Carr, a Sydney-based practice that aims to create ‘personalised architecture symbiotic with the environment and inhabitants at all scales’, and Alexandra Kidd, an award-winning design studio located in nearby Potts Point that specialises in creating ‘functional homes filled with light, joy, colour and texture’.
‘This home is a haven that celebrates the beauty of light, space, and the tranquil coastal landscape,’ says founder Alexandra Kidd. ‘It invites nature to become an integral part of the living experience.’ The pair of tall palm trees that graced the original plot have been thankfully preserved, and are now joined by a new-build home with striking geometric planes and large circular openings that create eye-catching shadows on the façade.
The carefully selected materials, including honey-coloured stonework, Venetian plaster, and warm wooden slatted panels, are carried throughout, inside and out, creating ‘a highly tactile environment that engages the senses and connects residents with the space and its surroundings,’ says Kidd.
At the heart of the home is a small courtyard with large stepping stones leading across a water feature, which ‘adds to the sensory experience, with the soothing sound of water and the mesmerising reflections of water patterns on the stone walls when the sun dances on the surface’.
There is a huge variety of beautifully crafted stone used throughout the house, from the travertine cladding the walls to the oversized marble waterfall island in the kitchen, which is complemented by sleek, dark cabinetry. Each of the six bathrooms offers a unique mix of terrazzo and marble finishes and is illuminated by large skylights.
The resulting home strikes a perfect balance between private, quieter areas and open-plan spaces perfect for lively gatherings. ‘Our aim was to create a sanctuary that not only respects the environment but also enhances the quality of life for those who inhabit it,’ concludes Kidd. ‘This project is a testament to the power of design to inspire, connect with nature, uplift, and hopefully transform the way we live.’
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
