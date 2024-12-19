This listed house in London is transformed through a contemporary celebration of the arch
Segmental House, a listed house transformation by Dominic McKenzie Architects, taps into the playful powers of the contemporary arch
A listed house transformation by Dominic McKenzie Architects, Segmental House taps into the playful – and dramatic – power of the arch. The home, a Grade II-listed, five-storey house on a south London Victorian square, has been renovated and extended through a brick rear addition by the Islington-based architecture studio.
Tour this listed house transformation by Dominic McKenzie Architects
The architects worked with a bespoke arched brick block, which blends with the original home's traditional Flemish bond – offering a contemporary twist to the project's historical fabric. Inside the extension, tailor-made Douglas fir panelling similar to the Gothenburg City Hall by renowned Swedish architect Gunnar Asplund offers another period nod and quality craftsmanship.
The addition, which creates harmony between the home's Victorian nature and the owners' love of modernist architecture, has been opened up towards the rear garden – while a round overhead opening brings in extra light. Its sequence contains the kitchen, dining space and a garden room that leads to the outdoors.
The design was 'inspired by the arched windows and openings in the historic house', explain the architects in a statement. This way, the 'design balances contemporary playfulness with sensitivity to the listed building and context. Our particular ambition was to produce a highly crafted and materially original extension that lasts for generations to come.'
The design is all about perfecting the detail – from the plywood panelling's finishes and installation to the perfectly chamfered joints, the secret doors that conceal a hidden pantry and a TV cupboard, and the special arched opening at skirting level that allows the owners’ pets to access their hidden food bowls.
McKenzie's architecture studio is a deft hand at high-end residential design with a soul. Emmanuel House is another scheme by the firm, exemplifying its flair for bridging old and new, this time through the reimagining of a 1950s modernist home in London’s St John's Wood.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II glides into the DMs of the world’s 1 per cent
The Series II version of the ‘Baby Rolls’ has slight but sophisticated revisions to keep this hefty saloon in the targets of an increasingly idiosyncratic and individualist buyer
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The 24 best photographs of 2024, shot for the pages of Wallpaper*
Photography editor, Sophie Gladstone, completes her year in review, with some personal highlights from Wallpaper* photographers in 2024
By Sophie Gladstone Published
-
Time, beauty, history – all are written into trees in Karimoku Research Center's debut Tokyo exhibition
The layered world of forests – and their evolving relationship with humans – is excavated and reimagined in 'The Age of Wood', a Tokyo exhibition at Karimoku Research Center
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Ebb and flow: Tidal House is a harmonious retreat on the Solway Coast
Tidal House by Brown & Brown Architects redefines coastal living with a design that balances privacy, openness, and harmony with nature
By Ali Morris Published
-
Farshid Moussavi’s new house in Hove is about ‘what you need and nothing more’
A new house in Hove, designed by Farshid Moussavi for her parents, hits the right notes between functional and minimalist in the British seaside town
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A Corten-clad extension creates a prominent Peckham landmark: tour Rusty House on the Rye
Studio on the Rye’s radical overhaul of a 1950s house in south London pairs robust materials with expansive new interior spaces
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The RIBA House of the Year 2024 winner is a delightful work in progress
The winner of the RIBA House of the Year 2024 is Six Columns in south London – the home of architect and 31/44 studio co-founder William Burges
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Dip into Wyld sauna: Liverpool's floating Finnish-style destination for lovers of extreme heat
Wyld sauna has opened in Liverpool, offering the perfect excuse to take a dive into the Nordic wellness tradition
By Emma O'Kelly Published
-
RIBA International Prize 2024 goes to 'radical housing' in Barcelona
RIBA International Prize 2024 has been announced, and the winner is Modulus Matrix: 85 Social Housing in Cornellà, designed by Peris + Toral Arquitectes in Barcelona
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Meet Scotland's best new building: The Burrell Collection wins Doolan 2024
The Doolan 2024 award crowns The Burrell Collection in Glasgow as Scotland's finest building this year, celebrating its comprehensive recent refurbishment
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
‘Concrete Dreams’: rethinking Newcastle’s brutalist past
A new project and exhibition at the Farrell Centre in Newcastle revisits the radical urban ideas that changed Tyneside in the 1960s and 1970s
By Smilian Cibic Published