This Oxfordshire house is a modern retreat designed to frame views of nature

This Oxfordshire house is the latest completion by the Cotswolds-based architecture studio of Richard Parr – designed bespoke for a return client, whose primary home in north London Parr and his team sensitively redesigned recently. The newest commission draws on its leafy setting, balancing the contemporary needs of the family and the location's connection with nature, within a modern, architectural whole.

Step inside this Oxfordshire house by Richard Parr Associates

Making the most of the project's rural site, the studio reworked the idea of a country residence (which took the place of an older, smaller and tired structure on site) to ‘frame and create far-reaching views into the distant landscape, taking in the Chiltern Hills, undulating countryside and otherwise unnoticed features.’

The complex is composed of four, distinct but interconnected volumes. They are low and relatively modest, inspired by local farmhouse structures in the area. The main materials used, brick, concrete, corrugated roofing, Corten steel and charred timber, also reflect this.

The entire building is placed on a plinth, to both help level the sloped terrain, and also, in combination with smart planting and openings, direct the gaze towards strategic vistas. This, alongside the volume composition, created a variety of indoor-outdoor situations, including paved courtyards, sheltered terraces, and smaller gardens that underline the important connection with nature.

Inside, polished concrete floors, copper, lime plaster, stained ash joinery and wood wool ceilings craft a sleek, elegant interior with a unified approach. The largest of the four sections is the family wing, which contains the living space, dining and kitchen area, where the clients spend most of their time.

The project's landscaping was equally key to its overall feel. The architects explained in their statement: 'A micro-environment has been created around the house. Certain elements have been re-wilded to enrich the biodiversity of the site complete with soft landscaping including banks to accommodate the requirements of their child with complex needs.'

A natural, wild swimming pool that is filtered by reeds works towards this goal too – while offering more reason for the family to spend time in the outdoors, in the tailor-made contemporary retreat that is this Oxfordshire house.

