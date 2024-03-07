This Oxfordshire house is a modern retreat designed to frame views of nature
An Oxfordshire house by Richard Parr Associates draws on its content to craft contemporary countryside living for its users
This Oxfordshire house is the latest completion by the Cotswolds-based architecture studio of Richard Parr – designed bespoke for a return client, whose primary home in north London Parr and his team sensitively redesigned recently. The newest commission draws on its leafy setting, balancing the contemporary needs of the family and the location's connection with nature, within a modern, architectural whole.
Step inside this Oxfordshire house by Richard Parr Associates
Making the most of the project's rural site, the studio reworked the idea of a country residence (which took the place of an older, smaller and tired structure on site) to ‘frame and create far-reaching views into the distant landscape, taking in the Chiltern Hills, undulating countryside and otherwise unnoticed features.’
The complex is composed of four, distinct but interconnected volumes. They are low and relatively modest, inspired by local farmhouse structures in the area. The main materials used, brick, concrete, corrugated roofing, Corten steel and charred timber, also reflect this.
The entire building is placed on a plinth, to both help level the sloped terrain, and also, in combination with smart planting and openings, direct the gaze towards strategic vistas. This, alongside the volume composition, created a variety of indoor-outdoor situations, including paved courtyards, sheltered terraces, and smaller gardens that underline the important connection with nature.
Inside, polished concrete floors, copper, lime plaster, stained ash joinery and wood wool ceilings craft a sleek, elegant interior with a unified approach. The largest of the four sections is the family wing, which contains the living space, dining and kitchen area, where the clients spend most of their time.
The project's landscaping was equally key to its overall feel. The architects explained in their statement: 'A micro-environment has been created around the house. Certain elements have been re-wilded to enrich the biodiversity of the site complete with soft landscaping including banks to accommodate the requirements of their child with complex needs.'
A natural, wild swimming pool that is filtered by reeds works towards this goal too – while offering more reason for the family to spend time in the outdoors, in the tailor-made contemporary retreat that is this Oxfordshire house.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Selahatin is a luxury oral care brand making ‘perfume for your mouth’
Selahatin was founded on the idea that brushing your teeth should be a pleasurable act of self-care, with perfumed mouthwash, toothpaste, and more
By Madeleine Rothery Published
-
Bondst Hudson Yards promises intimate Japanese dining in NYC
Bondst inaugurates its second location, facing the Hudson River, following the success of its flagship location in NoHo
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Nomad St Moritz: art and design in the Alps
Nomad, the travelling art and design showcase, took its 13 edition to the snowy St Moritz slopes in February 2024
By Maghie Ghali Published
-
‘London Estates’ surveys the architecture and influence of the capital’s council-built homes
‘London Estates: Modernist Council Housing 1946-1981’, a new book by FUEL, is the perfect place to start for inspiration on how architecture can improve every sector of society
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The Architecture Window opens in London offering space for ‘micro-exhibitions’
The Architecture Window by Unknown Works opens at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, creating space for creative exploration and fresh voices around the built environment
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
‘Tropical Modernism: Architecture and Independence’ at the V&A is a bold exploration
London’s V&A presents ‘Tropical Modernism: Architecture and Independence’, a deep dive into 1940s architectural influences within West Africa and India
By Amah-Rose Abrams Published
-
Emmanuel House is a 21st-century home bringing modernism and minimalism
Emmanuel House by Dominic McKenzie is a reimagined 1950s modernist home in London’s St John's Wood
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A modern Peckham house by Surman Weston makes the most of an overlooked site
This Peckham house, in south London, by architects Surman Weston, is a testament to the persistence and vision required to make a success of design and build
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Sunny Side Up brings playfulness and craft to a London home improvement project
Sunny Side Up by THISS Studio in London is an imaginative home extension conceived as a 'crafted piece of joinery'
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This contemporary Kilmacolm home centres on an enchanting garden to be discovered
The Pond House in Kilmacolm, Scotland, is designed by Technique Architecture and Design, and offers panoramic garden views and contrasting colourful details
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Edelman’s Gensler-designed office combines colour, warmth and rawness
Global communications firm Edelman found a new home in Francis House, and shows off its workspace interior by Gensler
By Ellie Stathaki Published