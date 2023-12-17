La Maison Blanche is a Hong Kong apartment elevated through bespoke luxury interiors
La Maison Blanche by Cream is a Hong Kong apartment with an emphasis on period-inspired, layered decor and long city views
Architect Antony Chan’s newest project, La Maison Blanche, is an apartment transformation tailor made for the scheme's location and long vistas – as it sits nestled high above the rooftops in the mid-level area of Hong Kong. At the same time, Chan's locally based interior architecture studio, Cream, blends a nod to the city's colonial history with a contemporary sensibility and the founder's knack for creating elegant, glamorously bespoke environs.
La Maison Blanche by Cream
The home's interiors feature tonal shades of cream and brown, accented by the shimmer of gold and bronze. A custom-made, wave-patterned panel cladding wraps the living space, with its lush sofa and dining area, creating texture and a subtle backdrop for both entertaining and relaxing.
A nature-inspired theme continues throughout, supported by carefully selected handpicked furniture, and a series of bespoke marble and timber screens reminiscent of plant paintings.
Interior pieces include the ‘Adam’ sofa and the ‘All Round’ armchair, both by Giorgetti, as well as Hervé van der Straeten marble and metal coffee tables and a lamp by Emmanuel Levet Stenne.
Cream's own designs are featured in La Maison Blanche too, such as the bespoke dining table and bedroom side board. A Japanese silk-screen painting hanging by the dining area adds a touch of modern art sophistication.
Contrasting materials, from polished metals to rich, textured fabrics, help craft an interior that looks luxurious – but also welcoming and thoughtfully layered. Timber, hand-hammered metal, and velvet fabric are just a few of the constellation of surfaces that bring together this contemporary, harmonious whole.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
