2 Lucca Avenue: contemporary luxury meets views of Hong Kong nature

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Complementing the gentle, low density of its context, 2 Lucca Avenue at Hong Kong's Villa Lucca, is a residential haven anchored in subtle, contemporary luxury. The space, conceived by architecture and interiors studio Conran and Partners, sits within the high-end residential development commissioned by Hysan Development and HKR International and located in Hong Kong’s north-east New Territories region, overlooking Plover Cove Reservoir.

(Image credit: Harold de Puymorin)

2 Lucca Avenue at Villa Lucca

The home spans some over 5,341 sq ft, and features four en-suite bedrooms and a series of lavish living spaces, including a roof terrace that overlooks the water. Residents also have access to Villa Lucca's private club, and its indoor and outdoor swimming pools, humidor and tasting lounges, gym studio, dance studio and spa room.

(Image credit: Harold de Puymorin)

Conran and Partners responded to the calming surroundings and abundant space by wrapping interiors in quality materials, and punctuating them with a series of bespoke elements and signature pieces. One of these is a large tapestry by Tamar Samplonius, which creates a focal point in the 7.2m-high foyer.

(Image credit: Harold de Puymorin)

Elsewhere, Vincent Van Duysen’s ‘Octave‘ sofa for Molteni, Minotti’s ‘Jensen’ armchair and a vintage ‘Metaphor’ coffee table by Martinelli are paired with artwork by India-born artist Srinjoy Gangopadhyay and a custom-made Modulnova kitchen.

(Image credit: Harold de Puymorin)

2 Lucca Avenue was designed to embody contemporary luxury, bringing together design, art and architecture in a single home – with the help of UK-based procurement specialist Dodds & Shute.

(Image credit: Harold de Puymorin)

Tina Norden, principal and partner at Conran and Partners said: 'For this unique villa, our concept aimed to create an authentic experience that departs from traditional luxury. We embraced the beauty of the surrounding reservoir and the harbour to elevate the concept of contemporary luxury, combining European design with the beauty of nature and curated treasures. Villa Lucca is a unique development, at once connected to the city yet far away from its hectic pace. Our aim was to offer the future owner a tranquil, considered oasis for a life well lived.'

(Image credit: Harold de Puymorin)

conranandpartners.com