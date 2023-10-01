2 Lucca Avenue: contemporary luxury meets views of Hong Kong nature
Designed by Conran and Partners, 2 Lucca Avenue at Villa Lucca in Hong Kong, is a modern home wrapped in contemporary luxury
Complementing the gentle, low density of its context, 2 Lucca Avenue at Hong Kong's Villa Lucca, is a residential haven anchored in subtle, contemporary luxury. The space, conceived by architecture and interiors studio Conran and Partners, sits within the high-end residential development commissioned by Hysan Development and HKR International and located in Hong Kong’s north-east New Territories region, overlooking Plover Cove Reservoir.
2 Lucca Avenue at Villa Lucca
The home spans some over 5,341 sq ft, and features four en-suite bedrooms and a series of lavish living spaces, including a roof terrace that overlooks the water. Residents also have access to Villa Lucca's private club, and its indoor and outdoor swimming pools, humidor and tasting lounges, gym studio, dance studio and spa room.
Conran and Partners responded to the calming surroundings and abundant space by wrapping interiors in quality materials, and punctuating them with a series of bespoke elements and signature pieces. One of these is a large tapestry by Tamar Samplonius, which creates a focal point in the 7.2m-high foyer.
Elsewhere, Vincent Van Duysen’s ‘Octave‘ sofa for Molteni, Minotti’s ‘Jensen’ armchair and a vintage ‘Metaphor’ coffee table by Martinelli are paired with artwork by India-born artist Srinjoy Gangopadhyay and a custom-made Modulnova kitchen.
2 Lucca Avenue was designed to embody contemporary luxury, bringing together design, art and architecture in a single home – with the help of UK-based procurement specialist Dodds & Shute.
Tina Norden, principal and partner at Conran and Partners said: 'For this unique villa, our concept aimed to create an authentic experience that departs from traditional luxury. We embraced the beauty of the surrounding reservoir and the harbour to elevate the concept of contemporary luxury, combining European design with the beauty of nature and curated treasures. Villa Lucca is a unique development, at once connected to the city yet far away from its hectic pace. Our aim was to offer the future owner a tranquil, considered oasis for a life well lived.'
