Tour this immaculately composed Islington house for an art collector who loves entertaining
An Islington house by Emil Eve Architects, on coveted Thornhill Road, combines warm minimalism and some expert spatial planning
An Islington house has been transformed by east London studio Emil Eve Architects from a cramped and dark two-bedroom abode into a generous-feeling contemporary home for a budding art collector. The existing 19th-century property, situated on the coveted Thornhill Road in the Barnsbury Conservation Area, was originally designed as commercial space – but had been awkwardly converted for residential use. The client, a solicitor, had recently acquired it with a view to making it into his dream space.
Explore this Islington house by Emil Eve Architects
Headed by Ross and Emma Perkin, Emil Eve Architects is a deft hand at residential redesigns – its Aden Grove house winning the 2024 Don't Move, Improve Home of the Year category for its space-saving, impactful yet highly functional refresh. This new project required some smart thinking, too.
The Islington house project maximises the small footprint's potential by 'swapping the layouts of the ground and first floors, adding two new bathrooms, and creating outside space in the form of terraces to the front and back,' the architects explain.
This not only brought in plenty of light, but also created a generosity of space, including a wealth of nooks and wall space to host the owner's growing collection of objects and art. Items on display include Lino Sabattini silverware and paintings by Gino Gregori and Paul Verdell, as well as ‘Foglio’ wall lights, designed in the 1960s by Tobia Scarpa for Flos.
A minimalist look throughout, focusing on warm neutral colours, natural timber hues and pared-back decor, ensures nothing distracts from the pieces inside. Meanwhile, the composition creates a soft, cocooning interior that does not feel too stark.
Some complex spatial planning resulted in what might at first glance feel like a simple layout; there are living spaces on the ground floor, bedrooms upstairs (including a third, new one on the mezzanine) and a new terrace overlooking the neighbourhood's lush green gardens.
Community and entertaining were also important for the brief. The architects explain: '[The client] chose Islington for its village-y feel and ease of commute to his work. He comes from an Italian family, and his father is a chef, so having space for cooking and entertaining was important, in particular being able to host friends and family for sit-down meals.'
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Craig & Karl stage a colourful takeover of Brisbane's landmarks
If you’re in Brisbane this fall, look out for creative duo Craig & Karl’s irreverent and colourful illustrations transformed into larger-than-life public installations
-
Milan Fashion Week S/S 2026: live updates from the Wallpaper* team
From 23-29 September, Milan Fashion Week takes place in Italy’s fashion capital. Follow along for a first look at the shows, presentations and other style happenings, as seen by the Wallpaper* style editors
-
Lake Como’s rationalist past inspires future creative ideas
The work of emerging designers, iconic architects, and sustainable makers combined to shape fresh ideas at Lake Como Design Festival 2025
-
Inside the Apple House, the sustainable centrepiece of Tom Stuart-Smith's gardening Eden
The mission? To explore and celebrate the ways in which nature can impact well-being
-
In Scotland, a derelict farmer’s cottage turns contemporary home
Black and Stone is the reimagining of a 1930s farmer’s cottage that celebrates its historic nature and Scotland’s dramatic scenery
-
A Cornish coastal home that flows like the tide and landscape
On the north coast of Cornwall, De Rosee Sa design a retreat shaped by surfing, sea views and natural materials, offering its owners a life of comfort and calm
-
In memoriam: Sir Nicholas Grimshaw, 1939-2025
Pioneering British architect Sir Nicholas Grimshaw has died at the age of 85; we honour the creative who marked 20th-century architecture like few others
-
The new 2025 London Open House Festival tours to book
2025 London Open House launches this weekend, running 13-21 September; here, we celebrate the newcomers in the residential realm, flagging the exciting additions to the festival's growing home tour programme
-
The wait is over – the RIBA Stirling Prize 2025 shortlist is here
The restored home of Big Ben, creative housing for different needs, and a centre for medical innovation – the RIBA Stirling Prize 2025 shortlist has just been announced, and its six entries are as diverse as they can be
-
Slides, clouds and a box of presents: it’s the Dulwich Picture Gallery’s quirky new pavilion
At the Dulwich Picture Gallery in south London, ArtPlay Pavilion by Carmody Groarke and a rich Sculpture Garden open, fusing culture and fun for young audiences
-
Bay House brings restrained modern forms and low-energy design to the Devon coast
A house with heart, McLean Quinlan’s Bay House is a sizeable seaside property that works with the landscape to mitigate impact and maximise views of the sea