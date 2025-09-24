An Islington house has been transformed by east London studio Emil Eve Architects from a cramped and dark two-bedroom abode into a generous-feeling contemporary home for a budding art collector. The existing 19th-century property, situated on the coveted Thornhill Road in the Barnsbury Conservation Area, was originally designed as commercial space – but had been awkwardly converted for residential use. The client, a solicitor, had recently acquired it with a view to making it into his dream space.

(Image credit: Taran Wilkhu)

Explore this Islington house by Emil Eve Architects

Headed by Ross and Emma Perkin, Emil Eve Architects is a deft hand at residential redesigns – its Aden Grove house winning the 2024 Don't Move, Improve Home of the Year category for its space-saving, impactful yet highly functional refresh. This new project required some smart thinking, too.

The Islington house project maximises the small footprint's potential by 'swapping the layouts of the ground and first floors, adding two new bathrooms, and creating outside space in the form of terraces to the front and back,' the architects explain.

This not only brought in plenty of light, but also created a generosity of space, including a wealth of nooks and wall space to host the owner's growing collection of objects and art. Items on display include Lino Sabattini silverware and paintings by Gino Gregori and Paul Verdell, as well as ‘Foglio’ wall lights, designed in the 1960s by Tobia Scarpa for Flos.

A minimalist look throughout, focusing on warm neutral colours, natural timber hues and pared-back decor, ensures nothing distracts from the pieces inside. Meanwhile, the composition creates a soft, cocooning interior that does not feel too stark.

Some complex spatial planning resulted in what might at first glance feel like a simple layout; there are living spaces on the ground floor, bedrooms upstairs (including a third, new one on the mezzanine) and a new terrace overlooking the neighbourhood's lush green gardens.

Community and entertaining were also important for the brief. The architects explain: '[The client] chose Islington for its village-y feel and ease of commute to his work. He comes from an Italian family, and his father is a chef, so having space for cooking and entertaining was important, in particular being able to host friends and family for sit-down meals.'

