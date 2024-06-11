A Hyderabad apartment blends soft minimalism and 'tangible luxury'
A Hyderabad apartment by Studio Design wows with its balanced design that brings together soft minimalism and tangible luxury
This Hyderabad apartment is the result of a serendipitous meeting at the home of a mutual friend between a young couple - the wife, a writer, and the husband a banker - and Kunal and Khushboo Khandelwal. It quickly led to a commission for a new apartment interior design. ‘The couple wanted to come home to a quiet haven,’ say the Khandelwals who founded their Mumbai-based Studio Design in 2000. ‘They also knew that with an eight-year-old child and an extended social circle, the right balance in the design was very important.’
Step inside this Hyderabad apartment
The Khandelwals certainly had a vast template with which to work. Located in the tony W by DSR tower in Kondapur, a lively suburb about 45 minutes from central Hyderabad, the fifth floor apartment sprawls out over 6,000 sqft - more than enough space to corral not just the principal bedrooms for parents and child, but also two guest suites and a mandir, or home shrine.
‘We wanted to create an underplayed aesthetic, but one with a tangible luxury note,’ says Khushboo Khandelwal. ‘The space needed to unfold softly to reveal an ethereal space that is felt and experienced more than it is seen.’
The interior design scheme begins with a base palette of black and white. Over this, the designers layered stone and metal screens, red marble, terracotta and brass accents. Convex fluted panels inspired by jack arches connect the living and dining rooms. Further levity is injected by way of wallpaper sheathed in a tropical biophilic design, pearl chandelier, subtle splashes of green hues, and a floating bar.
The daughter’s bedroom, in particular, is a sophisticated delight with its climbing rope wall that sections off the bed from the play area, whilst a handsome monkey bar morphs Escher-like off its horizontal plane into vertical shelves. It can be difficult to maintain a quiet, luxurious mood, especially with a growing child, Khandelwal says. ‘So, we gave her an energetic space that was completely hers, whilst still keeping the soft design language in the rest of the apartment.’
The mandir stands apart, both figuratively and literally, with a statue of Vishnu enrobed within an arched, recessed vitrine that might have been described as monastic were it not for the gold halo pattern on the wall, and circular brass inserts on the floor inspired by the Vedic scriptures.
‘Underplaying something is always a challenge creatively,’ Khandelwal says. ‘You need to know how much to underplay. There is a thin line you can’t cross as it runs the risk of losing the essence of the design completely.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Daven Wu is the Singapore Editor at Wallpaper*. A former corporate lawyer, he has been covering Singapore and the neighbouring South-East Asian region since 1999, writing extensively about architecture, design, and travel for both the magazine and website. He is also the City Editor for the Phaidon Wallpaper* City Guide to Singapore.
-
Pre-Fall 2024’s defining looks combine sharp silhouettes with a soft touch
A play on texture defines the Pre-Fall 2024 collections, seeing clean lines and pin-sharp tailoring meet soft-to-the-touch fabrics. Here, photographer Mattia Parodi captures the season’s best looks
By Jack Moss Published
-
A guide to Zaha Hadid: from architecture to making 'a big hole' in Wallpaper*
Dame Zaha Hadid was a global, Pritzker Prize-winning architect and a force of nature; in this ultimate guide to her work, we celebrate her life, career and legacy
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Fondation Maeght in Provence digs deep for a spectacular gallery expansion
The Fondation Maeght, the first private art institution, turns 60 this year and celebrates with a glamorous extension to its Provence home
By Amy Serafin Published
-
Discover Third Space, a multifunctional hub in the heart of Rajasthan
Third Space by Studio Saar is a multifunctional creative and learning hub in the heart of Rajasthan, uniting the community through ‘openness, accessibility, and inclusivity’
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Four Mumbai apartments are transformed into an art-filled contemporary home
Designer Rajiv Saini unites four Mumbai apartments in the Indian city’s Colaba district into a single, expansive, art-filled home for a family
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
India’s Hampi Art Labs is a piece of architecture at one with its content and context
The world-class Hampi Art Labs by Indian architect Sameep Padora, near South India’s Hampi Unesco World Heritage Site, mimics the contours of the nearby Tungabhadra River
By Vaishnavi Nayel Talawadekar Published
-
House of Greens in India’s Bengaluru is defined by its cascading foliage
Nestled in Bengaluru’s suburbs, House of Greens by 4site Architects encourages biophilic architecture by creating a pleasantly leafy urban jungle
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Surajkund Craft’s Northeast Pavilion in India is an exemplar in bamboo building
The Northeast Pavilion at the Surajkund Craft Fair 2023, designed by atArchitecture, wins Best Use of Bamboo in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
OpenIdeas has designed Link House, an expansive Gujarat family complex
Link House accommodates two households in high modern style in the Indian state of Gujarat, innovatively planned around the requirements of a large extended family
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
This Chandigarh home is a meditative sanctuary for multigenerational living
Residence 91, by Charged Voids is a Chandigarh home built to maintain the tradition of close family ties
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Studio Mumbai exhibition at Fondation Cartier explores craft, architecture and ‘making space’
A Studio Mumbai exhibition at Paris’ Fondation Cartier explores the trailblazing Indian practice’s inspired, hands-on approach
By Amy Serafin Published