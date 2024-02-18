Homestead Modern's Landing House in Joshua Tree draws on its desert national park context
Homestead Modern unveils Landing House in Joshua Tree, California, taking its cues from the desert's colours and textures
Down a dusty Mojave Desert Road off 29 Palms Highway is Homestead Modern – a hub for design-centric accommodations in the Yucca Valley. Within it, a dancing native Yucca tree leads the way to a newly built modern dwelling in Joshua Tree designed by brothers Fernando Gerscovich and Juan Diego, the duo behind the California-meets-South American lifestyle brand Industry of All Nations - welcome to Landing House.
Industry of All Nations at Homestead Modern
The brothers, who were architects in their homeland of Buenos Aires, Argentina, before coming to Los Angeles 20 years ago, were immediately inspired by the West Coast desert landscape. 'We saw the land and were so impressed with the geography and tranquility,' said Gerscovich. 'We could immediately start imagining a house and knew we had to build something here.'
For their first foray into stateside architecture, they purchased a five-acre plot of land about five years ago with the idea to build a simple refuge to escape from LA on weekends with friends and family. Due to the rising demand in the high desert area for getaways, this quickly turned into a private rental represented by Homestead Modern.
While the home is just minutes from the main entrance to the iconic Joshua Tree National Park, this property sits on a piece of land that is akin to a personal park. 'We have our own rock formations that you can climb and hike without leaving the grounds,' said Gerscovich.
The name of the home stems from a landing pad on the property enshrouded by boulders which is perfect for practicing yoga sun salutations while overlooking the ethereal landscape. Gerscovich adds: 'It’s a sculptural looking circle with a metal edge that was filled with compacted desert dirt inside a geometric form.'
Located in the district's oldest neighbourhood, Monument Manor, this enclave, and its residence are known to be fiercely protective of the local nature and surrounding land dotted with the sacred Joshua Trees. 'We did not bring in any outside landscaping but were just trying to protect and preserve the grounds,' said Gerscovich. 'The idea was that the surrounding nature in the desert is so beautiful and fragile so we wanted to build on the property without disturbing the landscape.'
In stark contrast to the neighbouring famed 'Invisible House,' which is covered in mirror panels, the one story, horizontal modern wood Landing House with a camouflaged front door entrance, was constructed with Western Red Cedar (aka The Tree of Life) for the exterior and the entire interior cedar wall paneling which was intentionally left unfinished. 'We see this house like a fallen branch of a Joshua Tree, which decays beautifully into ground and is not touched or maintained but wearing with the elements.'
The rest of the home is primarily constructed out of concrete and glass, with floor to ceiling sliding doors to help bridge the indoor-outdoor main living area and kitchen seamlessly with the private courtyard and round pool. The interior is filled with custom white oak furniture pieces designed by the brothers mixed with a touch of their South American roots, such as alpaca wool blankets from Peru draped over the sofa.
Perhaps the most unique amenity for visitors use during a stay can be found in the open bedroom closets holding a sampling of 'desert outfits,' such as casual trousers and t-shirts made from natural organic cotton by Industry of All Nations, which brings the lifestyle founders' brand full-circle.
Carole Dixon is a prolific lifestyle writer-editor currently based in Los Angeles. As a Wallpaper* contributor since 2004, she covers travel, architecture, art, fashion, food, design, beauty, and culture for the magazine and online, and was formerly the LA City editor for the Wallpaper* City Guides to Los Angeles.
