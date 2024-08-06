Step inside this Sag Harbor house, where strategic views ‘blow everyone’s mind’

This subtly minimalist Sag Harbor house was born out of serendipity. The clients, architect Tod Williams’ daughter Rachel Williams and her husband, financier Dana Didriksen, were looking for a practice to build their holiday retreat in the dynamic town close to the Hamptons. They were introduced to architect Peter DePasquale of Garnett.DePasquale Projects, and hearing he had worked with Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects for years earlier in his career, everything clicked into place.

(Image credit: Nicholas Venezia)

Garnett.DePasquale Sag Harbor house

The couple commissioned the bourgeoining young studio, founded Pete and his wife Becky Garnett, off the back of this connection, and the trust it brought. They were not wrong to do so. The resulting elegant home, titled Meadowlark, is proof of that.

(Image credit: Nicholas Venezia)

The house took four years to complete, and 'started with something that looked like a faux whaling museum,' DePasquale says. The design naturally evolved from there, and developed into the final iteration - a single, large box, clad in stained cedar and nodding to minimalist and modernist architecture, infused with its authors' warm sensitivity and contemporary sensibilities.

(Image credit: Nicholas Venezia)

The brief asked for a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house, placed in a relatively tight plot, but that didn't stop the dynamic architecture pair. 'There was a lot of investigation into how stairs could work, how we could make the floor plates make sense,' Garnett says

(Image credit: Nicholas Venezia)

Privacy was a key requirement for the clients too, and responding to that the architects crafted a more opaque, 'quiet' facade towards the street side, which opens up to the garden and swimming pool towards the rear. This openness bring the interior at one with the outdoors effortlessly at any hour of the day, but it can be tempered with floor to ceiling curtains if needed.

(Image credit: Nicholas Venezia)

This series of simple yet impactful moves defines the pared down, gentle nature of Meadowlark. Colour softens the minimalism inside, with green hues added through different elements throughout the ground level.

(Image credit: Nicholas Venezia)

At the same time, carefully framed vistas, both through the interiors and out towards the greenery, are what make this the dreamy, but also highly functional countryside retreat that this Sag Harbor house is. 'Pete’s focus was on orienting and reorienting one’s views,' Garnett says. 'It blows everyone’s mind.'

Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Nicholas Venezia)

gdp.work