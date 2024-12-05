Entelechy II: architect John Portman's majestic beach home hits the market
Entelechy II, architect John Portman's beach residence in Georgia, USA, goes on the market; roll up, roll up for a home that is as grand as it is playful
There's grand, and then there's architect John Portman's beach home in Sea Island, Georgia – Entelechy II. The property, which was designed by the eminent American architect in 1986, as his personal vacation escape, is majestic and playful, balancing drama and awe in equal measure; and importantly, it is set to put a smile on your face.
Tour Entelechy II, architect John Portman's beach home
The design of Entelechy II is generous and inspiring, unexpected and awash with light. Opening to Atlantic Ocean views, this is a home that takes modernist architecture and gives it a truly unique twist.
When we covered the home as part of a profile on John Portman in the December 2009 issue of Wallpaper*, writer Eva Hagberg described it at the time as: 'a whirlwind of architectural activity, bounded on the bottom by the ground and on the top by a laid-on grid that would make even Rosalind Krauss happy. In between are three rows of six columns, exploded as though a pole has been driven into the centre of each, pushing the sides outwards.'
Hagberg continued: 'Some of the columns are empty, derailed simply with the green – and only green – plants that take over the building, while others are filled with a winding staircase or, in one case, an elevator. They are all central to the design, the exploded column being Portman's way of “understanding the essence of the column”, an experiment and search he had begun in Entelechy I [Portman's previous home], itself a search for the very essence of architecture.'
This was a project crafted for Portman and his family's own use. The architect told us at the time of his design explorations: 'There will never be another you, and there will never be another me.'
Explaining his search for the internal core of humanity, and the house's drive to articulate that architecturally, Portman added: 'The trick is to try to understand the essence of what you are.'
The tour de force that is Entelechy II is on sale via Chase Mizell of Atlanta Fine Homes & Sotheby’s International Realty and Susan Imhoff and Ann Harrell of DeLoach Sotheby’s International Realty.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Tom Brady’s watch collection is for sale at Sotheby’s: here are the highlights
‘The GOAT Collection: Watches & Treasures from Tom Brady’ goes on sale at Sotheby’s New York on 10 December
By Hannah Silver Published
-
‘It creates mental horrors’ – why The Thing game remains so chilling
Wallpaper* speaks to two of the developers behind 2002’s cult classic The Thing video game, who hope the release of a remastered version can terrify a new generation of gamers
By Thomas Hobbs Published
-
JW Anderson and Pleasing design a balloon-inspired collection of nail polishes and more
JW Anderson and Pleasing launch an uplifting new capsule collection featuring balloon-inspired metallic nail polishes and a take on the viral rainbow cardigan
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
First look: Honolulu's Victoria Place blends cosmopolitan living with Hawaii life and nature
Victoria Place is a new residential tower at Honolulu's Ward Village; take a first look at its interiors
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A look inside the home of George Homsey, one of the fathers of pioneering California modernist community Sea Ranch
George Homsey's home opens for the first time since his death, in 2019; see where the architect behind some of the designs for Sea Ranch, the pioneering California modernist community, lived
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Step inside a Brooklyn Brownstone that bridges old and new
'Brooklyn Brownstone' has been refreshed by Jon Powell Architects (JPA) and the result is a contemporary design rooted in modern elegance
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The new Frederic Church Center at Olana complements its leafy Upstate New York site
Tour the Frederic Church Center for Art and Landscape, now open at Olana, a historic site in Upstate New York, courtesy of architecture studio ARO
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
On a sloped Los Angeles site, a cascade of green 'boxes' offers inside outside living
UnStack, a house by FreelandBuck, is a cascading series of bright green volumes, with mountain views
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This New York brownstone was transformed through the power of a single, clever move
Void House, a New York brownstone reimagined by architecture studio Light and Air, is an interior transformed through the power of one smart move
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A new Texas house transforms a sloping plot into a multi-layered family home
The Griggs Residence is a Texas house that shields its interior world and spacious terraces with a stone and steel façade
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Light, nature and modernist architecture: welcome to the reimagined Longwood Gardens
Longwood Gardens and its modernist Roberto Burle Marx-designed greenhouse get a makeover by Weiss/Manfredi and Reed Hildebrand in the US
By Ian Volner Published