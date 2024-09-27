Bridging Boyd is the rebirth of a modernist Melbourne home
Bridging Boyd by Jolson is a modernist Melbourne home reimagined for the 21st century
Bridging Boyd is a family home that addresses how to bring a valuable, but in-need-of-a-refresh, piece of modernist architecture into the 21st century. The home, originally named Richardson House, was designed in 1955 by renowned midcentury Australian architect Robin Boyd during his partnership with Grounds and Romberg. Situated in an inner Melbourne neighbourhood, the structure is now listed, having received a series of interventions by different past owners.
Bridging Boyd: modernism in the 21st century
Enter Melbourne-based architecture and design practice Jolson, the studio invited by the current residents to reimagine the precious home for their needs – yet still respecting Boyd's original principles and intention.
Stephen Jolson, practice founder and head, says: 'Boyd’s vision saw the limitations of the site as an opportunity to deliver a completely bespoke suburban home – a simple and clear design intent, embracing the landscape at all times. We harnessed the opportunity to pay homage to the influential design by adding a new but complementary architectural language that rehabilitates rather than compromises Boyd’s original intent.'
To that end, Jolson and his team looked at the existing structure, as well as Boyd's sense of simplicity, and stripped back some of the later additions that didn't work with the home's spirit – cleaning up the site to allow the property’s inherent minimalism to shine through.
The main entrance was moved and with it, a series of suspended entry bridges, decks and an entrance canopy were created, highlighting the way into the home and guiding visitors over the threshold. These elements and their curved shapes are juxtaposed against the historical structure's straight lines and boxy nature.
A three-storey 1982 renovation had transformed the interior, which has now been brought back closer to its original state. The large open-plan living space affords expansive views of a leafy garden through a glazed rear façade.
The heritage fabric was also updated. Ageing timber window frames were replaced with double-glazed, slim, steel-framed windows. Meanwhile, natural timber, stone and steel are the primary materials inside, giving a contemporary refresh to this 20th-century classic.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Vitra designs its first skincare product with Soeder inspired by Piet Oudolf’s garden
Vitra has teamed up with natural skincare brand Soeder to create a liquid soap scented like the Vitra Campus garden
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Stefano Pilati is back with an ‘intimate and real’ Zara collection that celebrates the designer’s personal style
Former Yves Saint Laurent and Zegna designer Stefano Pilati makes a much-anticipated return with a blockbuster Zara collection that takes cues from his distinctive style, and four decades in the fashion industry
By Jack Moss Published
-
The new Los Angeles restaurants to book now
Explore the best new restaurants in Los Angeles, from Laya, an open-air lounge in Hollywood, to Edgemar, inside a modern Frank Gehry building by the sea
By Carole Dixon Published
-
This Sydney house is a family's stylish seaside sanctuary
This Sydney house is a young family's suburban dream come true thanks to Alexandra Kidd Interior Design and Rich Carr Architects
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024: meet the practices
In the Wallpaper* Architects Directory 2024, our latest guide to exciting, emerging practices from around the world, 20 young studios show off their projects and passion
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Peek inside this secluded rural Australian retreat by Alexander Symes, in sync with nature
Based in Sydney, Alexander Symes Architect joins the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios
By Tianna Williams Published
-
At the heart of Sydney Metro’s expanded Central Station lies a spectacular new public space
The new extension to the Sydney Metro, designed by Woods Bagot in collaboration with John McAslan + Partners, can now be accessed beneath its monumental roof structure above the city’s historic Central Station
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Proclamation House is a hempcrete urban sculpture nestled under peppermint trees
Built from hempcrete and stone, Proclamation House, a sculpturally angular build in Perth, Western Australia, carves out an intriguing niche on a quiet suburban street
By Carli Philips Published
-
Behind the timber façade of a Byron Bay house in Australia
Son Studio designed this Byron Bay house as an honest exterior for a light-filled Australian retreat
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
South Yarra House makes a sculptural statement in Melbourne
South Yarra House by Pandolfini Architects explores the interplay of compression and expansion through a series of surprising sculptural objects in Australia
By Grace Bernard Published
-
Burnt Earth Beach House is an experimental retreat crafted in terracotta
The experimental Australian Burnt Earth Beach House by John Wardle breaks new ground in material composition, using baked earth for warmth, texture and tonality
By Ellie Stathaki Published