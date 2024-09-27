Bridging Boyd is the rebirth of a modernist Melbourne home

Bridging Boyd is a family home that addresses how to bring a valuable, but in-need-of-a-refresh, piece of modernist architecture into the 21st century. The home, originally named Richardson House, was designed in 1955 by renowned midcentury Australian architect Robin Boyd during his partnership with Grounds and Romberg. Situated in an inner Melbourne neighbourhood, the structure is now listed, having received a series of interventions by different past owners.

(Image credit: Lucas Allen)

Bridging Boyd: modernism in the 21st century

Enter Melbourne-based architecture and design practice Jolson, the studio invited by the current residents to reimagine the precious home for their needs – yet still respecting Boyd's original principles and intention.

(Image credit: Lucas Allen)

Stephen Jolson, practice founder and head, says: 'Boyd’s vision saw the limitations of the site as an opportunity to deliver a completely bespoke suburban home – a simple and clear design intent, embracing the landscape at all times. We harnessed the opportunity to pay homage to the influential design by adding a new but complementary architectural language that rehabilitates rather than compromises Boyd’s original intent.'

(Image credit: Lucas Allen)

To that end, Jolson and his team looked at the existing structure, as well as Boyd's sense of simplicity, and stripped back some of the later additions that didn't work with the home's spirit – cleaning up the site to allow the property’s inherent minimalism to shine through.

(Image credit: Lucas Allen)

The main entrance was moved and with it, a series of suspended entry bridges, decks and an entrance canopy were created, highlighting the way into the home and guiding visitors over the threshold. These elements and their curved shapes are juxtaposed against the historical structure's straight lines and boxy nature.

(Image credit: Lucas Allen)

A three-storey 1982 renovation had transformed the interior, which has now been brought back closer to its original state. The large open-plan living space affords expansive views of a leafy garden through a glazed rear façade.

(Image credit: Lucas Allen)

The heritage fabric was also updated. Ageing timber window frames were replaced with double-glazed, slim, steel-framed windows. Meanwhile, natural timber, stone and steel are the primary materials inside, giving a contemporary refresh to this 20th-century classic.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Lucas Allen)

jolson.com.au