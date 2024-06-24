Allotment Cottage is a London home drawing on its garden and home-grown produce

Allotment Cottage Is a project with an unusual premise. The renovation and extension of an existing property in London, its brief was centred on its owners' love for their garden – and its environmental and food-producing benefits. The architects appointed to head the redesign, Pensaer, took their cues from there, crafting a textural, sensitive home that celebrates its relationship with the outdoors and nods to the materials and qualities of its leafy section and its home-grown produce.

Explore Allotment Cottage by Pensaer

The internal arrangement was designed to focus on a central hearth. Around it, four distinct areas emerge – a kitchen, a dining area, a pantry and storage space. They were created to be flexible but also individual, serving different purposes, from daily functions and private moments to larger gatherings and entertaining.

A lot of thought went into the external volume too. The rear extension is anchored to its site with a stone plinth – courtesy of one of the clients, a stone mason. Then oak panelling, steel windows and a continuation of the existing cottage’s lead roof complete the structure ensuring a smooth connection between old and new elements in the house. The addition is timber-framed, adding to the project's sustainable architecture credentials.

Rhys Owen, founder and director at Pensaer, says: 'With the wellbeing of our clients, Kevin and Will, at the heart of our vision, we took the time to carefully consider their day-to-day lives. The importance of retaining and enhancing the existing cottage has led to a gentle, sensitive intervention with the design being driven around rainwater harvesting, home-grown produce and crafted materials, resulting in a highly personal and unique home.'

Solar panels support the home's energy needs, while dedicated covered outdoor seating space makes sure the owners and their guests can enjoy the outdoors regardless of weather conditions – a goal supported equally by the extension’s generous openings towards the garden and additional, top-lit areas that flood the interior with sunshine.

