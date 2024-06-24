Allotment Cottage is a London home drawing on its garden and home-grown produce

Allotment Cottage by Pensaer is a project that takes its cues from its garden, blending textures and materials into the design of this London home

allotment cottage rear facade with timber and soft hues
(Image credit: Jerry Florez)
Allotment Cottage Is a project with an unusual premise. The renovation and extension of an existing property in London, its brief was centred on its owners' love for their garden – and its environmental and food-producing benefits. The architects appointed to head the redesign, Pensaer, took their cues from there, crafting a textural, sensitive home that celebrates its relationship with the outdoors and nods to the materials and qualities of its leafy section and its home-grown produce.

(Image credit: Jerry Florez)

Explore Allotment Cottage by Pensaer

The internal arrangement was designed to focus on a central hearth. Around it, four distinct areas emerge – a kitchen, a dining area, a pantry and storage space. They were created to be flexible but also individual, serving different purposes, from daily functions and private moments to larger gatherings and entertaining.

(Image credit: Jerry Florez)

A lot of thought went into the external volume too. The rear extension is anchored to its site with a stone plinth – courtesy of one of the clients, a stone mason. Then oak panelling, steel windows and a continuation of the existing cottage’s lead roof complete the structure ensuring a smooth connection between old and new elements in the house. The addition is timber-framed, adding to the project's sustainable architecture credentials.

(Image credit: Jerry Florez)

Rhys Owen, founder and director at Pensaer, says: 'With the wellbeing of our clients, Kevin and Will, at the heart of our vision, we took the time to carefully consider their day-to-day lives. The importance of retaining and enhancing the existing cottage has led to a gentle, sensitive intervention with the design being driven around rainwater harvesting, home-grown produce and crafted materials, resulting in a highly personal and unique home.'

(Image credit: Jerry Florez)

Solar panels support the home's energy needs, while dedicated covered outdoor seating space makes sure the owners and their guests can enjoy the outdoors regardless of weather conditions – a goal supported equally by the extension’s generous openings towards the garden and additional, top-lit areas that flood the interior with sunshine.

(Image credit: Jerry Florez)

Ellie Stathaki

