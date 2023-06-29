RA Architecture Prize 2023 awarded to Shane de Blacam
The RA Architecture Prize 2023 has been announced, naming Dublin-based architect Shane de Blacam as its winner
The RA Architecture Prize 2023 has been awarded to Shane de Blacam, it has just been announced. The Dublin based architect has been honoured for his 'inspiring contribution' to architecture, as well as 'his commitment to communal spaces for learning, exchange and contemplation'.
De Blacam is in good company. The prestigious gong, which is now fifth year of the annual prize, and is supported by the Dorfman Foundation, has in the past been presented to architects including Wallmakers and Itsuko Hasegawa.
RA Architecture Prize 2023: Shane de Blacam
The award's jury said: 'de Blacam’s buildings demonstrate a pleasure in simple local materials, combining loadbearing masonry and joinery. In both new buildings and sensitive historic restorations, de Blacam’s practice reminds us of the power of craftsmanship to create spaces where we can come together for stillness and reflection. His work has been a powerful influence on contemporary Irish architecture, and he is an inspirational figure for those he has taught and worked with.'
De Blacam founded his joint architectural practice, de Blacam and Meagher, together with partner John Meagher in 1976 and the pair collaborated on a slew of projects, until the latter's death in 2021. The former's experience in internationally acclaimed studios of the 20th century, such as Chamberlain, Powell and Bon in London and Louis I Kahn in Philadelphia, imbued his work with influences from modernist architecture which he translated into each scheme and context, often using natural materials, in particular wood.
Vicky Richardson, head of architecture and Heinz curator at the Royal Academy said: 'The RA Architecture Prize is a chance to discover the work of an architect whose dedication to practice has been sustained and inspirational. Shane de Blacam’s buildings show us the power of architecture to bring people together in spaces that are generous and beautiful. The RA Dorfman Award finalists each represent distinct approaches to some of the most pressing challenges of our time, from climate change to socially produced habitats.'
De Blacam will deliver the 2023 RA Architecture Prize Lecture in October, as a result of his win; while also receiving the winning £10,000.
'The first architect of the Royal Academy, William Chambers, built a masterpiece that he never saw, a small building north of Dublin city called the Casino, completed in the late eighteenth century. I have learnt all that I know and love about that period of European architecture from this building. On behalf of myself and the young architects at the practice, as well as partners John Meagher and Andy Richardson, and all those who designed and drew our buildings, we are humbled, grateful and honoured to be recognised in the company of painters, sculptors and others, at the Royal Academy in London,' he said.
Today, the shortlist for the Royal Academy Dorfman Award has also been announced, naming Harquitectes (Spain), Taller COMUNAL (Mexico), Taller Gabriela Carillo (Mexico), and Tropical Space (Vietnam) as its finalists. The winner will be announced on 2 November 2023.
