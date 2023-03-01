Qujiang Museum of Fine Arts extension by Neri & Hu draws on urban monuments
The Qujiang Museum of Fine Arts extension by Neri & Hu brings together culture and retail in a sculptural terracotta-coloured structure
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Dubbed by its creators 'The Urban Monument', the Qujiang Museum of Fine Arts extension by Neri & Hu has been completed. Partners Rosanna Hu and Lyndon Neri are behind the dramatic terracotta-coloured structure that has risen next to the Xi’an cultural landmark, bringing together museum spaces and refined retail in the Shanghai-based studio's distinctive, tactile minimalist architecture.
Qujiang Museum of Fine Arts extension by Neri & Hu
The architects drew on the idea of monolithic monument for their design. This allowed them to 'not only satisfy the museum’s newly expanded cultural and commercial functions, but to also serve as an anchor and a durable symbol of social history', they explained. The building programme is divided into four sections: a partially sunken base, the 'Sculptural Walk' circulation enclosure, an elevated podium platform, and the 'Monument', which is the culmination of the experience at the top.
The Qujiang Museum of Fine Arts extension's distinct colour comes from its cladding with eye-catching red travertine stone. Meanwhile, its dominant round shape informs the sculpting of its spaces both inside and out – for example, a circular amphitheatre sits on its roof, while a generous round skylight opening at its heart brings the sun into the corresponding ground floor patio area below. The delicate stone textures sit on top of a solid, concrete base.
The top-placed 'Monument' contains a series of publicly accessible areas – an outdoor terrace, the amphitheatre, and further dining and entertainment programmes. 'This space acts as a forum which is open to the public as a venue for various activities, while also serving as a platform for private performances and catwalks,' said the architects.
Beyond its functionality and series of new urban spaces for the Xi'an residents and the city's visitors to enjoy, the Qujiang Museum of Fine Arts extension represents a masterful balance between lightness and solidity, tactility and ethereality, circles and squares. Neri & Hu has crafted a building that adds drama as well as necessary programmes to its locale, making the most of its prominent position and its architect-and-client team's vision.
neriandhu.com (opens in new tab)
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Flip phones make a comeback, from old-school revivals to sleek folding screens
As Mobile World Congress 2023 gives the tech industry its annual shake-up, we’ve rounded up the current crop of flip phones for minimally-minded users
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana celebrates innovation with hub and talent grant at Milan Fashion Week
Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana’s Fashion Hub hosted a series of events celebrating innovation, sustainability and diversity, while the second CNMI Fashion Trust Grant saw emerging brands supported with monetary support and mentoring
By Jack Moss • Published
-
La Bouche Rouge creates sustainable perfumes by upcycling ingredients
La Bouche Rouge, the French make-up brand known for blending luxury with an eco-conscious mentality, launches its first range of perfumes
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Ma Yansong on global architecture and MAD’s year ahead
We talk to MAD’s Ma Yansong about his thriving studio, global architecture and the year ahead
By Magali Robathan • Published
-
At home with Neri & Hu
Architectural super-pair Neri & Hu talk to us about what inspires them, what they are reading, and how they switch off
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
China’s Qingxi Culture and History Museum draws on its surrounding land
Qingxi Culture and History Museum by UAD is a cultural destination in China designed in harmony with its surroundings
By Ellie Stathaki • Last updated
-
HAS Design + Research, Thailand and China: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2022
Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios. Next up, is Thailand- and China-based HAS Design + Research
By Ellie Stathaki • Last updated
-
A multi-functional event space by Wutopia Lab celebrates daily life in the city
A Living Theatre Mount by Wutopia Lab is an exhibition, meeting and event space for developer Xuzhou Vanke in China's Jiangsu province
By Ellie Stathaki • Last updated
-
Open architecture on building and China’s cultural landscape
Open Architecture’s perfectly considered projects either disappear into the landscape or become new landmarks
By Yoko Choy • Last updated
-
A Chinese industrial building transformation makes for a minimalist live/work space
The renovation of an abandoned cement factory on the southeastern coast of China by designer Wanmu Shazi resulted in a minimalist and calming live/work space
By Ellie Stathaki • Last updated
-
Heatherwick Studio’s 1000 Trees blooms in Shanghai
Heatherwick Studio’s 1000 Trees is Shanghai’s newest mixed-use development, blending trees, art and sculptural concrete
By Nick Compton • Last updated