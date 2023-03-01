Qujiang Museum of Fine Arts extension by Neri & Hu draws on urban monuments

Dubbed by its creators 'The Urban Monument', the Qujiang Museum of Fine Arts extension by Neri & Hu has been completed. Partners Rosanna Hu and Lyndon Neri are behind the dramatic terracotta-coloured structure that has risen next to the Xi’an cultural landmark, bringing together museum spaces and refined retail in the Shanghai-based studio's distinctive, tactile minimalist architecture.

(Image credit: STUDIO FANG)

Qujiang Museum of Fine Arts extension by Neri & Hu

The architects drew on the idea of monolithic monument for their design. This allowed them to 'not only satisfy the museum’s newly expanded cultural and commercial functions, but to also serve as an anchor and a durable symbol of social history', they explained. The building programme is divided into four sections: a partially sunken base, the 'Sculptural Walk' circulation enclosure, an elevated podium platform, and the 'Monument', which is the culmination of the experience at the top.

(Image credit: Zhu Runzi)

The Qujiang Museum of Fine Arts extension's distinct colour comes from its cladding with eye-catching red travertine stone. Meanwhile, its dominant round shape informs the sculpting of its spaces both inside and out – for example, a circular amphitheatre sits on its roof, while a generous round skylight opening at its heart brings the sun into the corresponding ground floor patio area below. The delicate stone textures sit on top of a solid, concrete base.

(Image credit: STUDIO FANG)

The top-placed 'Monument' contains a series of publicly accessible areas – an outdoor terrace, the amphitheatre, and further dining and entertainment programmes. 'This space acts as a forum which is open to the public as a venue for various activities, while also serving as a platform for private performances and catwalks,' said the architects.

(Image credit: Zhu Runzi)

Beyond its functionality and series of new urban spaces for the Xi'an residents and the city's visitors to enjoy, the Qujiang Museum of Fine Arts extension represents a masterful balance between lightness and solidity, tactility and ethereality, circles and squares. Neri & Hu has crafted a building that adds drama as well as necessary programmes to its locale, making the most of its prominent position and its architect-and-client team's vision.

(Image credit: Zhu Runzi)

(Image credit: Zhu Runzi)

neriandhu.com (opens in new tab)