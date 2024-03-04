Eclat rethinks 21st-century workspace with a hospitality offering in Melbourne
With new Melbourne co-working space Eclat, Australian designers Forme defy the conventional shared office model through sensitive craftsmanship and hidden high-tech
It’s fitting that Eclat reads more like a home than a standard workspace – located, as it is, in the largely residential suburb of Hawthorn in Melbourne. 'We wanted to use authentic, weighty, textural materials like timber and travertine,' says designer Jesse Hayes, director of Forme, who worked on the interiors. 'We were conscious of not using anything thin or industrial.'
Eclat: a workspace like home
Eclat’s concept is a hospitality infused workspace where culture, lifestyle and business converge. The property has been divided into three hubs: Parlor, a social area and private lounge; Galerie, an event space; and Bureau, a workspace with individual offices. Members also have access to a podcast studio and bookable meeting rooms.
Inspired by a Nordic-meets-Parisian aesthetic with a muted canvas and herringbone floors, the interiors are pared back with a tight materials palette that includes American oak, buttery tan leathers, beige quartzite and bruise-toned marble. Timber furniture and lime wash wall finishes contribute to a feeling of calm, with atmospheric lighting by South Drawn, and Muuto ‘Strand’ pendant shades emitting a diffused glow.
Overhead lighting was key to the design resolution with a series of custom modular panels constructed and connected as curved, low-profile MDF units overlaid with fabric. Hayes says the floorplan’s biggest success is the hallway, a generous thoroughfare that 'prevents the interiors from feeling like a rabbit warren'.
Banks of glass-walled offices with edge-to-edge glazing line the central spine. Sheers are there for privacy, but most members opt to leave their doors open, leaking sunshine into the corridor and creating a sense of connection. 'It’s one of Eclat’s best features. Space is a luxury and we never want people to feel like they are compressed,' Hayes adds.
All bureau suites come furnished in three sizes with Forme-designed desks, chairs and bookshelves, but there are ‘add ons’ available should members need to expand their amenities. 'We’ve designed a “kit of parts” so that everything can be streamlined rather than mumbo jumbo,' Hayes explains of the furniture that will eventually be available for the public to purchase.
One of Eclat’s biggest accomplishments is its tech integration. All of the furniture has a cable management system so integrated that it’s almost invisible. There are 65-inch Samsung art frames available for Zoom calls, stadium speakers and intuitive digital whiteboards. Hayes, who has also worked as a software engineer, has developed an app that permits members to contact the concierge, invite guests and order directly to their desks. The company’s long-term plan is to open Eclat in other Australian cities, each with their local spin.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
-
Put your vinyl on display with Montana's colourful cubic collection
Danish furniture company Montana have released 'Spin', a new display cabinet for vinyl collectors (and it comes in 41 bold colours)
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Learn sustainable life skills at Common Knowledge’s County Clare retreat
The Common Knowledge Centre for Sustainable Living is a workshop retreat from the social enterprise team behind the Tigín tiny home project
By Lizzie Gore-Grimes Published
-
The Houses at 8899 Beverly offer options, sustainability and modernist nods
The Houses at 8899 Beverly by Olson Kundig is a collection of sustainable townhouses framing a midcentury area landmark in the West Hollywood Design District
By Carole Dixon Published
-
This Melbourne aquatic recreation centre’s crafted timber ceiling hints at its sustainability ambitions
The Northcote Aquatic Recreation Centre by Warren and Mahoney opens in Melbourne, blending sleek aesthetics with environmental responsibility
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Treetops House brings softness to contemporary concrete volumes in Sydney
Treetops House by Tobias Partners is an Australian home that juxtaposes crisp concrete volumes with soft curves, playful colours and lush nature
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Tour midcentury gem Fisher House’s 21st century facelift in Melbourne
The midcentury Fisher House by Australian designer Alistair Knox in Melbourne gets a contemporary facelift by Adriana Hanna
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A zero-waste workspace in Melbourne innovates in sustainable office design
A zero-waste workspace in Melbourne for Today Design by Studio Edwards is composed entirely out of readily available materials
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This suburban Perth house pays subtle homage to the heyday of car culture
Neil Cownie has carved a new Perth house out of a suburban site, referencing both past uses and local architectural forms
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Paloma House's crafted minimalism offers delight and surprises
A low, linear residence, Paloma House by Fearon Hay, takes the high ground in rural New South Wales
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
MPavilion 10 by Tadao Ando unveiled in Melbourne
MPavilion 10 by Tadao Ando opens to the public in Melbourne, marking the tenth edition of the Australian cultural attraction
By Elias Redstone Published
-
The Powerhouse museum in Parramatta shows off its expressive exoskeleton
The new Powerhouse museum headquarters by Moreau Kusunoki begins to take shape in Sydney’s Parramatta, in Australia; we take a tour of the building site
By Ellie Stathaki Published