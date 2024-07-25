Drama Republic moves into a colourful, handcrafted workspace in London
For the new creative HQ of production company Drama Republic, Emil Eve Architects remodels a warehouse into office space in London’s Holborn
Drama Republic, a leading production company behind hit British TV dramas including One Day and Dr Foster, had been working from a busy and cluttered office in London’s Holborn for years before it decided to turn to RIBA award-winning practice Emil Eve Architects for help with a full refurbishment.
Known for its residential projects, injecting contemporary flair and personality into the capital’s traditional Victorian housing stock, from Newington Green to Clapton, the east London-based architects (whose Highgate House was shortlisted for the RIBA London Awards 2024) were keen to create a welcoming, practical space without the usual corporate trappings of the typical HQ.
The new London offices of Drama Republic
‘We wanted to do something that felt more handcrafted than corporate, so there are natural materials, bespoke joinery, and a calm but colourful palette – lots of the spaces feel more domestic than workplace, but it still delivers everything that the team needs, with plenty of flexibility built in,’ explains Emma Perkin, who co-founded Emil Eve Architects in 2009 with her partner Ross Perkin.
The brief included creating a variety of flexible work areas, from solo workstations for focused tasks to spaces to collaborate and comfortable meeting rooms. All are painted in a midcentury colour scheme of warm greens, blues and oranges, with white walls complementing the natural wood used throughout, which includes sapele joinery and oak herringbone flooring.
‘The standout feature is probably the painted datum joinery running along the perimeter – it's an unusual specification for a workplace but it's very hardworking – deep enough to provide storage and house bulky equipment like the printer, as well as concealing cables and radiators,’ says Emma.
The work of Kent-based Harbour Joinery Workshop (with some pieces made in collaboration with Thomas Collier Studio), the datum joinery is present throughout the spaces, and matched in the welcoming lobby area by a timber structure that doubles up as an elegant divider and shelving, its proportions neatly echoing the building’s original glass partitions.
The interiors feature easily reconfigurable freestanding desks, bespoke meeting and coffee tables and a mix of pendant lights, as well as bright orange textured ceramic tiles in the kitchen area. Many pieces were repurposed to maximise the budget. ‘We reused furniture and features where possible, and where new fittings were added, for instance, the colourful glass lights, we chose things that you might expect to see in a home rather than an office,’ says Emma.
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
-
First look: French designers Marie & Alexandre move in for the summer to Marseille's Cité Radieuse
Escaping The Olympics in Paris momentarily, we head to Le Corbusier’s celebrated housing block in Marseille, where Apartment 50’s exhibition concept returns for another immersive show of collectible design.
By Harriet Thorpe Published
-
‘The danger of AI’, photography and the future at Foam
New project ‘Photography Through the Lens of AI’ asks the big questions at Foam, Amsterdam
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Škoda enhances its Kodiaq iV SUV with plug-in hybrid power
The Škoda Kodiaq iV won’t win any awards for innovation, but it’s an admirably no-nonsense machine that performs without pomp
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Hideaway House in London features timber panelling inspired by the New York hospitality scene
The elegantly refurbished Hideaway House by Studio McW in London features timber panelling inspired by Philip Johnson’s The Four Seasons Restaurant
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
An Uxbridge annexe by Bureau de Change is a design for effortless intergenerational living
Uxbridge Bower, a residential annexe in west London, is a contemporary addition offering both privacy and connection for the needs of a family
By Tianna Williams Published
-
‘Modern Buildings’ tours south-east London through a guide to post-war Blackheath and Greenwich
‘Modern Buildings: Blackheath and Greenwich’ is a detailed survey of a London borough’s rich trove of new modernist architecture
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Triangle House invites you to its inner world of colourful surprises
Triangle House by Artefact is a private home in Epsom, outside London, combining Caribbean style, colour and functionality
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Tour the refreshed Saint Andrew Holborn: an icon reveals its crisp new interior in London
DaeWha Kang reimagines Saint Andrew Holborn church through a sensitive architectural solution that blends tradition and modernity in London
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A Suffolk house by Studio Bark pairs a fresh visual language with low-energy design
Suffolk house Water Farm is off-the-grid but defiantly on the map, a bold new object in the landscape with a strong visual impact and minimal carbon footprint
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Westminster Coroner's Court renovation delicately blends moments of softness and austerity
Westminster Coroner's Court gets a refresh and addition, courtesy of Lynch Architects and artist Brian Clarke
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Sherborne is Dorset’s new cultural hub
The Sherborne in Dorset has got a facelift by architects Spase, giving the cultural destination a new rooftop extension and flexible spaces
By Léa Teuscher Published