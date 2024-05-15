A contemporary Istanbul mosque offers a take on tradition
Turkey's Degostudio crafts this Istanbul mosque as a new, functional space for worship with accessible facilities
The location of this Istanbul mosque, the island of Büyükada, about an hour away via a ride on the city's historic vapur (ferry), is a welcomed detachment from the Turkish metropolis' intense bustle. Once the summer getaway of Istanbul’s well-heeled Greek, Armenian, and Jewish people, and members of the Ottoman court, former lavish residences line the car-free streets in between flowering trees and private gardens. Here, on the island’s northwestern side, an old mosque with great functional inadequacies was replaced with a new design, created by the Istanbul-based architecture practice Degostudio.
Step inside this modern Istanbul mosque
Deviating entirely from the typical mosque style seen all over Istanbul, Degostudio focused on a structure of original aesthetic that aims to harmonise with its surroundings. A 'different' mosque emerged, replacing the old, with a contemporary, structurally competent design, which solved previous functional issues such as a lack of disabled access and natural light and air.
Located on a relatively small parcel of 200 sq m, the project features seemingly fragmented walls – the mosque’s main façade elements. This feature was the result of the parcel layout and the relationship of facing Qibla. To increase the worship space (and capacity), the mosque’s mass was positioned symmetrically, narrowing from two sides towards the mihrab, which can be viewed from every point of prayer within the main space.
Two more elements complete the main mosque mass: a staircase that provides access to the mezzanine and is surrounded by curvilinear walls, and the minaret itself, the building’s only vertical element. Without a dome, often found in the classic mosque design, the minaret of the new Nizam Mosque is the only indicator of its religious symbolism.
Vertical joinery placed between segmented walls not only lightens the structure but also allows for natural light to stream into the interior during the day, following the movement of the sun as it's felt within the space.
To prevent thermal load within the building, especially on hot summer days, metal sunshades were placed in front of the mihrab joinery. Inspired by traditional patterns, the ornate shadows that fall within the interior at different times of the day act as a form of dynamic decoration.
Overall, decorative elements were kept modest, and include Kufic inscription on the exterior wall. Specially designed hexagonal ceramics on the mosque’s side walls, reminiscent of the traditional Iznik tile designs, and the carvings on the wooden entrance door were influenced by traditional decorations.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Once again deviating from the typology's norm, the mihrab was treated as a niche, devoid of ornaments, and the pulpit is a simple cantilever staircase. The wood-panelled, suspended ceiling is completed with opening skylights at two points, allowing for hot air to be diffused naturally.
Feride Yalav-Heckeroth is a freelance travel writer based between Istanbul and Bodensee. Her writing has been published in Kinfolk, Brownbook, Travel + Leisure, CNN Travel and Conde Nast Traveler. She's also the author of her own guidebook, The 500 Hidden Secrets of Istanbul.
-
Torment Nexus or social revolution? Google’s I/O 2024 was all about AI integration
We sift through the revelations and revolutions from Google’s I/O conference, where its Gemini AI model was pushed to the fore for searching and making. The future is how you find stuff, and Google thinks it has the answer to everything
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Lindsey Adelman gives ancient oil lamps a contemporary twist
'A Realm of Light' is a new collection of lighting designs by Lindsey Adelman, on view at TIWA Gallery during New York Design Week and until 8 June 2024
By Julie Baumgardner Published
-
Kioku is a spectacular new Japanese restaurant at The OWO, London
At The OWO’s Kioku by Endo, James Bond vibes meet Japanese dining and spectacular London views
By Melina Keays Published
-
Giovanni Michelucci’s dramatic concrete church in the Italian Dolomites
Giovanni Michelucci’s concrete Church of Santa Maria Immacolata in the Italian Dolomites is a reverently uplifting memorial to the victims of a local disaster
By Jonathan Glancey Published
-
The modernist First Christian Church celebrates its iconic tower’s restoration in Columbus
The modernist First Christian Church in Columbus, Indiana, designed by Eliel and Eero Saarinen, has completed extensive restoration works on its iconic tower
By Audrey Henderson Published
-
Çanakkale Antenna Tower is a striking public attraction with an ecological touch
Çanakkale Antenna Tower by IND [Inter.National.Design] and Powerhouse Company offers a viewing platform and a new visitor attraction on the Turkish coast
By Feride Yalav-Heckeroth Published
-
CAZA’s Santuario de La Salle aims to ‘connect people to place and heritage’
CAZA’s Santuario de La Salle church pushes the boundaries of traditional religious design at the De La Salle University campus in the Philippines’ Biñan City
By Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah Published
-
Istanbul Modern: where art and the Bosporus meet
Istanbul Modern by Renzo Piano Building Workshop, the Turkish capital's newest cultural draw, throws open its doors
By Catherine Shaw Published
-
A spectacular Brazilian church evokes the spirit of Niemeyer and Costa
ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo has shaped a dramatic new concrete Brazilian church that emerges from the landscape of the country's Highlands
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
A photographer’s pilgrimage around Europe’s most spectacular modern churches
Photographer Jamie McGregor Smith captures some of Europe’s most striking religious architecture – modern churches
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
Raw concrete defines this Tenerife church by Fernando Menis
This new Tenerife church by local architect Fernando Menis is made of raw concrete and rough volumes, drawing on the local community's needs and the island's volcanic landscape
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated