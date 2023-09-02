Çanakkale Antenna Tower is a striking public attraction with an ecological touch
Çanakkale Antenna Tower by IND Architects and Powerhouse Company offers a viewing platform and a new visitor attraction on the Turkish coast
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The road to the Çanakkale Antenna Tower (Çanakkale Radar Tepesi) ascends through a thick expanse of pine forest, away from the seafront and the busy Çanakkale centre. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to describe the first sighting of the tower as extraterrestrial, given the area’s architecture, mostly consisting of buildings of the typical local vernacular – the only major exception being the nearby Museum of Troy by Yalın Architectural Design, which is also coated in Corten steel.
Çanakkale Antenna Tower and viewing platform
Designed by the Rotterdam-based offices IND [Inter.National.Design] and Powerhouse Company, the project was the winning proposal of an international competition, which also shortlisted entries from firms such as Sou Fujimoto Architects, Snøhetta, and Fernando Romero Enterprise. The realised project stood out for successfully transforming a previously cluttered and ecologically compromised site into a public oasis.
Stretching 100m into the sky and constructed from modular elements on-site, the single tower in the project was engineered to withstand winds of up to 160km/h, with steel plates of up to 40mm and internal stiffeners. Ensuring a safe distance to mitigate any radiation risks, the weathered Corten steel tower stands detached from an outer viewing platform loop that embraces an inner garden of wild indigenous vegetation. The reward for strolling along this elevated platform – which evolves from a tall entrance canyon into a wide viewing terrace deck and a viaduct – is a panoramic view of the forested landscape, the city and the strait beyond it.
Below the viewing terrace, a restaurant with floor-to-ceiling glazing is also open to the public, promising unmatched scenic views. Outside, pathways are marked with small and larger stone blocks that serve as seating. It all adds to an environmentally harmonious landscape design created by the Mexico City-based firms Hugo Sanchez Paisaje and Entorno Taller de Paisaje, and Ancona-based LOOP Design.
With the technical areas cleverly concealed in an underground concrete bunker, the tower’s design was also able to avoid light pollution, using small lights along the tower, developed by the Hamburg-based firm Ulrike Brandi Licht. Further increasing its symmetry with the surrounding landscape, the project rejuvenated eroded land with healthy soil and young forest trees, achieving its aim of environmental sensitivity and consciousness.
The use of Corten steel as a finishing element further adds texture and underlines the natural aesthetic, crafting an exhibition of the rusting orange and brown hues created by the sun and wind.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Feride Yalav-Heckeroth is a freelance travel writer based between Istanbul and Bodensee. Her writing has been published in Kinfolk, Brownbook, Travel + Leisure, CNN Travel and Conde Nast Traveler. She's also the author of her own guidebook, The 500 Hidden Secrets of Istanbul.
-
The Art of Ping Pong combines art and play
The Art of Ping Pong adds a playful visual approach to the game with a collection that includes bats, balls, nets and tables that double as artwork for the home
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Misa Architects designs a courtyard home protected from heat and noise in Ahmedabad
Misa Architects from Ahmedabad, India, joins the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios
By Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah Published
-
Geneva Watch Days 2023: up close with five new reveals
James Gurney reports from Geneva Watch Days 2023, the mini fair that spans the design-led, the ultra-traditional and the achingly avant-garde
By James Gurney Published
-
Istanbul Modern: where art and the Bosporus meet
Istanbul Modern by Renzo Piano Building Workshop, the Turkish capital's newest cultural draw, throws open its doors
By Catherine Shaw Published