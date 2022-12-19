Sign up for the New Architecture Writers’ fifth cohort

Free time over the holidays? Make the most of it, and apply for the New Architecture Writers’ fifth cohort. For journalistic skills, industry connections, and flexing that critical thinking muscle, as a young person of colour, the pioneering New Architecture Writers programme is a great place to start, having produced a slew of exciting writers, many of whom have graced Wallpaper* pages, including Shawn Adams, Nasra Abdullahi, Sukri Sultan, Shiori Kanazawa, and Marwa El Mubark.

Apply: New Architecture Writers’ fifth cohort

New Architecture Writers (NAW) is a year-long programme founded in 2017 for people of under-represented backgrounds in the industry, spanning from design journalism to curation. Designed to be accessible and inclusive, and currently run by Thomas Aquilina and Tom Wilkinson (with the support of the Architecture Foundation and Architectural Review, as well as a number of contributors from across journalism and design), the programme is free and is planned around a series of evening workshops, also including mentoring and talks; 2023 will mark its fifth iteration.

Its alumni feature the writing collective Afterparti. NAW alumna Shiori Kanazawa says: 'New Architecture Writers puts you in a group of bright, incredibly talented individuals, helps you engage in writing regularly, exposes you to other exceptional professionals, and changes how you see yourself in design and journalism.'

To apply for the 2023 New Architecture Writers' fifth cohort, aspiring writers of colour aged under 30 who are based in London are invited to submit a short text by Friday 6 January 2023 at 6pm (GMT); follow the link, below.

