A Mexican artist’s studio makes the most of light and volume in San Miguel Chapultepec

(Image credit: Fernando Marroquin)
By Ellie Stathaki
A Mexican artist's studio and home in the capital's leafy, central neighbourhood of San Miguel Chapultepec becomes a creative sanctuary in this new scheme by local studio JJRR/Arquitectura. The project, led by practice founder Jose Juan Rivera Río, was a commission from conceptual artist Stefan Brüggemann (whose Ibiza studio and residency we visited in 2023), who was after a live/work space in the area – a part of Mexico City where the creative crowds flock, offering a wealth of art offerings and situated next to the verdant surrounds of Bosque de Chapultepec. 

mexican artist's studio and house in mexico city exterior

(Image credit: Fernando Marroquin)

A Mexican artist’s studio: a private haven for Stefan Brüggemann

'It is an architectural programme focused on living and at the same time as a work studio and exhibition of the works created by the artist in the same space,' the architecture studio explains in its statement on the scheme. 

courtyard seen from above in mexican artist's studio and house in mexico city

(Image credit: Fernando Marroquin)

Further discussions between the architect and client led to a refined brief that outlined a place 'to achieve an environment of peace, tranquillity, serenity and silence, like the feeling of peace that a chapel provokes'. It was this sense of calm and retreat within the bustling Mexico City context that defined the design solution.

staircase in mexican artist's studio and house in mexico city

(Image credit: Fernando Marroquin)

Playing with volume inside and out, the design team placed large windows high up on the peripheral walls, ensuring interiors were illuminated throughout the day. It's this kind of indirect light, coming from above, which most befits the typology of an artist's atelier, and here, it is found in abundance. 

internal balcony of mexican artist's studio and house in mexico city

(Image credit: Fernando Marroquin)

Meanwhile, a simple and raw material palette of exposed concrete, timber and steel craft an environment that feels refined but also durable – perfect for art production and flexible use, and low maintenance. 

mexican artist's studio and house in mexico city inside

(Image credit: Fernando Marroquin)

jjrrarquitectura.com

stefanbruggemann.com

Topics
Mexico Mexico City
Ellie Stathaki

Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).

