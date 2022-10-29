Maison de Verre: a dramatic glass house in France by Studio Odile Decq
Maison de Verre in Carantec is a glass box with a difference, housing a calming interior with a science fiction edge
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
With this new house – Maison de Verre – in Carantec, Brittany, Studio Odile Decq has taken a complex brief for a client with a degenerative eye condition that was gradually robbing him of his sight. At his request, the light had to be perfect, homogeneous and without glare,’ the architects explain.
There have been plenty of Maisons de Verre throughout the history of modern architecture, with Pierre Chareau’s famed 1928 dwelling for Dr Jean Dalsace becoming the archetype for a proto-industrial domestic modernism.
This modern iteration is a structure that’s made entirely of glass, ‘a box of natural light’. Mixing milky white glazing with reflective gloss black panels, the house appears tilted and alien to its grassy suburban site, as if a shard of high-tech commercial architecture had somehow found its way into a small-town plot.
The architects have ensured the site is concealed and private, with new hedges and fruit trees added to the plot to increase the house’s sense of dramatic isolation.
The unusual façade was designed to create a light but not uncomfortably glaring interior space, one that the architects describe as a ‘cocoon… isolated from the rest of the world’. Living spaces have white walls, the black glass shields the functional areas like bathrooms and kitchens.
Studio Odile Decq worked with a specialist glazing supplier, Okalux, to make walls from insulated panels of translucent glazing, fixed into a hidden structural steel grid.
The panels sandwich a thin sheet of insulating textile between the panes, ensuring the light that filters through is diffuse and even, without casting strong shadows.
A few conventional windows are set into the walls to give garden views from the main double-height living space, which includes an open-plan kitchen, a sitting and dining area, along with a glass tread staircase that leads up to the main bedroom (two more bedrooms are located on the ground floor).
The ceiling at the Maison de Verre is also a major source of daylight, made from lighter glazed panels aligned with the angled grid, off which are hung some carefully chosen artificial lights.
From the garden, the house appears like a glowing lantern at night, defiantly different but also far more private than its earlier namesakes.
Odile Decq set up her studio in 1979 and was soon joined by her husband Benoît Cornette. The duo became known as bold exponents of a deconstructed high-tech approach, an idiosyncratic and highly romantic approach to what had become a new international style.
Following Cornette’s death, Decq renamed her Parisian studio and continued to develop innovative and unconventional architectural statements. The practice has won numerous awards and in 2018, Decq was made a Commandeur de l’Ordre du Mérite.
Studio Odile Decq
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Explore Dutch Design Week 2022
We bring you the best of Dutch Design Week 2022, from exhibitions to experimental design presented over the ten-day festival in Eindhoven (until 30 October 2022)
By Giovanna Dunmall • Published
-
Steven Holl Architects' Rubenstein Commons building is a seasonal delight
Rubenstein Commons building in Princeton by Steven Holl Architects is designed with the seasons and academic excellence in mind
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
Major artists create brain sculptures in aid of Parkinson’s UK
‘Me, My Brain and I’, a new charity exhibition and auction in London, sees leading and emerging international artists interpret the brain, including sculptures by Tracey Emin, Conrad Shawcross and Gavin Turk
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Glass Cabin is a glowing addition to an ancient cottage in a Czech Forest
Mjölk Architects created the Glass Cabin as a mix of old and new, a masterful symphony of materials and textures
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Pa.te.os hotel in Portugal is a concrete love affair with Alentejo
Pa.te.os hotel by Aires Mateus is set in the Alentejo landscape in Portugal and celebrates the blend of concrete and nature
By Jessica Rose • Published
-
The Elizabeth Line Bond Street station joins the dots in London’s West End
The Elizabeth Line Bond Street station completes the new network's central London section; we go underground and up onto rooftops to explore its wide-ranging impact
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Art1 Office is an Athens workspace reborn
Architecture studio Neiheiser Argyros meticulously revamps an Athens workspace through colours and shapes in Art1 Office
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
East London house extension infuses Victorian home with warm modernism
Blurton Road by London architecture studio Emil Eve is a residential extension project that transforms a modest Clapton house
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Trakt Forest Hotel allows guests to float among the trees
Trakt Forest Hotel by Wingårdhs is an architectural, yet gentle Swedish hospitality venture that respects its forested Småland context
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Pergola Extension transforms Victorian Melbourne home
Pergola Extension by Krisna Cheung Architects offers a contemporary touch to a Victorian Melbourne property, infusing it with sustainability and generosity of space
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
House Be is a minimalist dwelling amid nature
House Be by A2o architects is a minimalist family home rising from its green Belgian countryside setting
By Ellie Stathaki • Published