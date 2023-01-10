Looking Glass Lodge immerses its guests in British nature
Looking Glass Lodge by Michael Kendrick Architects is an idyllic woodland retreat in the UK’s East Sussex
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Looking Glass Lodge is exactly as you would imagine an idyllic woodland retreat to be like. Smart, architectural but respectfully modest structure? Check. Large openings and a constant connection with the outdoors? A tree-filled setting? Check and check. The project, a boutique hospitality scheme by Michael Kendrick Architects set amid the nature of Hastings in East Sussex, UK, Looking Glass Lodge does what it says on the tin – and pretty well too.
Looking Glass Lodge by Michael Kendrick Architects
Designed as a minimalist vessel for guests within a natural clearing in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Looking Glass Lodge blends seamlessly into its protected surrounding woodland. Set in the grounds of a larger residence but cleverly positioned so as to avoid overlooking and to create the impression of seclusion, the small building was its owners' dream – as long-term local residents they wanted to promote and enhance their area, while protecting existing eco-systems.
While modest in scale, the structure features crisp and contemporary minimalist architecture, which allows the environment to take centre stage. The long, orthogonal lodge can be accessed from one side, and cantilevers elegantly over the sloped terrain on the other, enabling the guests to take in views and breathe in the fresh air.
As well as its unobtrusive nature, the lodge was built by craftspeople in Hastings, supporting the local economy. Meanwhile, its sustainable architecture stance means a variety of elements were included to help embed it as harmoniously as possible in its locale. It features unfinished western red cedar and a hybrid steel/timber-framed structure to avoid damaging existing trees – and off-site production helped reduce disturbance for both neighbours and nature.
The local flora and fauna played a key role in the process too. 'The build provided an opportunity for the biodiversity of the site to be enhanced above its current baseline, including the removal of invasive plant species currently on site, and the addition of bat and bird boxes, as part of a site-wide ecological management and enhancement plan that encourages the natural regeneration of the native ground flora,' the architects write.
michaelkendrick.co.uk (opens in new tab)
lookingglasslodge.co.uk (opens in new tab)
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Candy-coloured BMW i Vision Dee is a compact concept swathed in an E Ink skin
BMW i goes full colour with its bold new concept car, combining E Ink exterior paint with minimal trim and a direct connection to the digital world
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Ceramic artists: top trail-glazers breaking the mould
A way with clay: discover the contemporary ceramic artists firing up the canon into a new age
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Last chance to see: Alcantara and Maxxi present Space Popular’s ‘Search History’
Alcantara and Maxxi present design studio Space Popular’s exhibition, 'Search History' (until 15 January 2023), Aldo Rossi’s architectural theories reworked into an evolving landscape of spaces
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
Brown & Brown designs Cairngorms house blending raw minimalism and nature
Spyon Cop by Brown & Brown is a contemporary home in Scotland’s Cairngorms National Park
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Is TOG’s The Black & White Building the most sustainable office in London?
The Black & White Building, London’s tallest mass-timber office and the first new-build project from workspace specialist The Office Group (TOG), is underpinned by a sustainable ethos
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Stage architecture, from Disney to dance
Clever stage architecture makes or breaks a cultural experience – from Yellow Studio’s set for Disney’s new live-action Beauty and the Beast, to more immersive structures in the genre
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
Twin 6a architects buildings arrive at London Design District
Two 6a architects-designed buildings, A2 and B2, launch at the Design District in London
By Ellie Stathaki • Last updated
-
At London’s Outernet, the party is starting
The Outernet, with interiors by Archer Humphryes, offers a new, state-of-the-art entertainment venue for London
By Ellie Stathaki • Last updated
-
The finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
Can’t get enough of brutalism? Neither can we. Scroll below, for some of the world's finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
The Broadway transforms west London site of Metropolitan Police Headquarters
The Broadway by Squire & Partners creates a new mixed-use urban scheme in west London, while transforming the site formerly housing the 1960s Metropolitan Police Headquarters
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
UK House lobby architecture elevated by Christ & Gantenbein
UK House's new lobby architecture transforms the London mixed use scheme, courtesy of Swiss architecture studio Christ & Gantenbein
By Ellie Stathaki • Published