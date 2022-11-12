Bold Estonian cabin offers secluded forest stays

The Nature Villa KÄBI is an ultra-compact hotel, set in the grounds of a 15th-century manor house in the Estonian town of Maidla, about 50km south of Tallinn. Designed by architects Mari Hunt and Arvi Anderson of b210 Architects, the 38 sq m Estonian cabin combines traditional timber construction with an unconventional geometry.



(Image credit: Tõnu Tunnel)

KÄBI: a modern Estonian cabin

Set deep in a birch forest, the contemporary cabin is named ‘KÄBI’ after the Estonian word for conifer cone. The Tallinn-based studio describe the structure as a ‘pocket of warmth’ in the chilly northern climate, and the layered timber siding gives off a warm and welcoming vibe.

(Image credit: Tõnu Tunnel)

This construction technique dates back many centuries, and the opportunity to use it on the interior and exterior walls not only gives the structure its conifer cone-like looks but is a climate-friendly choice of material. ‘All 7,500 tiles used on the walls of KÄBI were custom-made specially for this house by a local timber detail company – we want the house to be a bit of a celebration of the local craftsmanship and building tradition,’ says Hunt.

(Image credit: Tõnu Tunnel)

The plan is rectangular, with functional elements housed in seven square structures set at 45 degrees to the main space. It’s a bold geometric approach that evokes the eclecticism of post-war East European modernism, creating a dynamic and intriguing interior. It also references the work and ethos of the late Estonian designer Bruno Tomberg.

(Image credit: Tõnu Tunnel)

Designed for occupation by one person or a couple, the room is set deep in the woods, away from other buildings. Leaf cover gives more privacy in the summer months, but the beauty of the snowy forest and far-reaching views gives winter visits a different character.

(Image credit: Tõnu Tunnel)

The external decks and steps are set at 45 degrees to the main space, with large spans of glazing set between the timber-clad boxes housing the functions. The toilet and shower each have their own, top-lit spaces, while there is also a large storage area and a stove. The bed is aligned to this off-set grid, set before a huge window overlooking the forest.

(Image credit: Tõnu Tunnel)

At the far end of the space, a small glass-walled terrace leads to a circular sauna for bathing in the heart of the woods. The entire structure touches the ground lightly on structural columns, sensitively slotted into its site.

(Image credit: Tõnu Tunnel)

The new cabin is one of three architect-designed structures on the Maidla Nature Resort site and was recently nominated for an Estonian Architecture Awards.

b210.ee

MaidlaResort.com