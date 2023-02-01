Hither Hills house in Montauk cascades into the foliage

A Hither Hills villa designed by New York-based Robert Young Architects, peeks through lush foliage in its green Montauk locale

Hither Hills by Robert Young seen through foliage against blue skies
(Image credit: Michael Moran)
Hither Hills in Montauk sits at the furthest end of Long Island, blissfully removed from the stresses of urban life and open towards the calming expanses of the ocean. It is here, in an idyllic, sloped site facing the water, that New York architect Robert Young was called upon to create a holiday home for a family living in the city. The result is a unmistakably contemporary, but open and relaxing retreat that appears to cascade into its green surrounds. 

Hither Hills by Robert Young and the steps leading to its entrance

(Image credit: Michael Moran)

A Hither Hills house embedded in its context

Embedding the structure into the site, the architects worked with charred Shou-Sugi-Ban timber exteriors, broken down in smaller, rectangular volumes to better fit into their natural surroundings. This way, the home's generous size, spanning three levels, is cleverly concealed from the street frontage – where the Hither Hills house presents as a fairly low-slung, single-storey pavilion. At the same time, with this material palette, the team nods to the wider region's local vernacular of timber structures – and a green roof helps it all merge further into the landscape. 

Hither Hills by Robert Young, as seen from the street

(Image credit: Michael Moran)

Young, whose practice has offices in New York and nearby Montauk, worked with design specialist Meyer Davis on the interiors. The relationship between inside and outside is emphasised through the journey into the retreat by clean surfaces and large openings that draw the eye towards the green vistas and the blue waters beyond. The facade's Delta Millworks darkened natural cedar cladding is swapped for minimalist white walls inside, complemented by dark accents and contemporary furniture throughout in this welcoming and site-specific year-round family getaway. 

interior with long sea views of Hither Hills by Robert Young

(Image credit: Michael Moran)

Hither Hills by Robert Young and its living space's double height interiors

(Image credit: Michael Moran)

Hither Hills by Robert Young and its bedroom with long views through open window and terrace

(Image credit: Michael Moran)

Hither Hills by Robert Young, seen from the air, cascading down its sloped site

(Image credit: Michael Moran)

Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*.

