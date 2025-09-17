Designing Belgian shoe label Morobé’s first international flagship was a natural fit for Glenn Sestig Architects. When Wallpaper* visited Glenn Sestig at his home in August 2025, he shared how he nearly pursued a career in fashion before turning to architecture – and how this passion permeates his practice. Sestig has long blurred the lines between creative disciplines: ‘You cannot really separate fashion, architecture, photography, music… they all need each other,’ he told us.

Morobé’s new store opened in June 2025 on Saint-Tropez’s Rue Gambetta – a personal setting for founder Virginie Morobé, who spent her childhood summers in the town. The launch, therefore, marked both a homecoming and a new chapter for the brand that she launched in 2015.

(Image credit: Morobé/Glenn Sestig Architects)

(Image credit: Morobé/Glenn Sestig Architects)

Dubbed the Riviera Residence, the boutique evokes the tranquility of a seaside retreat. Drawing on design language from Morobé’s other locations – such as the Seaside Apartment in Knokke and the Antwerp Townhouse – the store introduces a distinctly Mediterranean identity. Warm earth tones, natural textures and sculptural geometric elements come together to frame each product as a work of art, and a sand-hued, ripple-patterned carpet reinforces the unhurried rhythm of the Riviera. Conceived as a living room, the store offers an intimate shopping experience – a soft escape from the summer heat and a refreshing contrast to the sensory overload of traditional retail.

(Image credit: Morobé/Glenn Sestig Architects)

(Image credit: Morobé/Glenn Sestig Architects)

Sestig, who founded his studio in 1999, is known for a monumental, symmetrical and highly refined aesthetic – a style that he recalls developing as early as age 13, when he was already designing rooms for his parents and grandparents, drawing inspiration from modernist icons like Mies van der Rohe, Frank Lloyd Wright and Carlo Scarpa. ‘When I go back to see those designs... It's the same way of thinking and designing as I do today. They look like modernism,’ he told Wallpaper*.

These influences are clearly present in the Saint-Tropez flagship, where the architect’s signature urban edge has been softened and reinterpreted through a Mediterranean lens.

