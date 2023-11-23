A fire station cuts a bold figure in the city of Rennes
This fire station by LAN becomes a new landmark for Rennes, France
A new fire station in Rennes has created a new urban landmark, punctuating the city's key François Château axis with its bold colour and pattern. The project is the creation of Paris-based architecture studio LAN (standing for ‘Local Architecture Network'), which applied its philosophy of creating 'an atmosphere, rather than a space', in this new-build structure, which marks the surrounding, growing Bau-Chardonnet ZAC district.
A fire station with functionality at its heart
Pairing strong looks with functionality, the architects explain, they designed the T-shaped building's volume in the best way to optimise internal flow – ensuring user travel time within is as efficient as possible. A vertical core connects all wings, bringing together different functions in the fire and rescue centre's programme.
Meanwhile, the exterior pattern, defined by a grid of openings, allows for a modular approach and maximum internal flexibility. This, combined with the post-and-beam nature of the structure, offers the possibility of different configurations inside – now and in the future.
The façade panel modules are cleverly designed, spanning 1.35m wide each and divided into six elements: three windows and three solid sub-sections.
In the building's lower, 'base' volume there is a common hall, shared meeting spaces, restaurant services and a south-facing terrace for users, looking out towards the Vilaine river.
The tower contains four floors of operation department offices and facilities, with the upper levels housing internal HR and management workspace.
Exercise areas, open-air terraces, green spaces and a reworked ground-level landscaping seamlessly connecting to the city's public transport system underline the project's commitment to opening up towards the city and factoring in its users' wellbeing in its design.
LAN was founded by Umberto Napolitano and Benoit Jallon. The studio places an emphasis on flexibility, identity and the social element within its designs, which include its own headquarters in Paris, alongside a range of housing and office buildings across the country.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Triennale Milano exhibition spotlights contemporary Italian art
The latest Triennale Milano exhibition, ‘Italian Painting Today’, is a showcase of artworks from the last three years
By Tianna Williams Published
-
London designers take over an abandoned house, and stage a Christmas Market
On The Square is a collaborative project led Rio Kobayashi, bringing life and a design Christmas market to an abandoned Victorian house in east London
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Cui Jie revisits past utopian architectures in her retro-futuristic cityscapes
Cui Jie responds to the ‘Cosmic Cinema’ theme of the Shanghai Biennale 2023
By Finn Blythe Published
-
A refreshed Musée National de la Marine shows off its expanded exhibition spaces in France
Musée National de la Marine in France has been brought to the 21st century by a team comprising h2o Architectes, Snøhetta and exhibition designers Casson Mann
By Clare Dowdy Published
-
Studio Mumbai exhibition at Fondation Cartier explores craft, architecture and ‘making space’
A Studio Mumbai exhibition at Paris’ Fondation Cartier explores the trailblazing Indian practice’s inspired, hands-on approach
By Amy Serafin Published
-
AT Architectes has built a striking house in the heart of a French pine forest
Maison Au Tholonet by AT Architectes is a crisp concrete house set on a wooded site in the South of France, carefully built on the foundations of a ruin
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Richard Rogers exhibition delves into the architect’s ideas at Chateau La Coste
A new Richard Rogers exhibition created by Ab Rogers opens at the late architect’s final design, the Drawing Gallery at Chateau La Coste in France
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Inside artist Loris Gréaud’s Paris studio, a concrete bunker by Claude Parent
French artist Loris Gréaud invites us into his light-filled, bunker-like studio, the final project of late architect Claude Parent – watch the exclusive film
By Amy Serafin Published
-
Stream Building offers urban vision for Paris and beyond
Stream Building by PCA-Stream exemplifies its creator's vision for the future of cities – in Paris, and beyond
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Magasin Électrique opens in Arles as the home of material pioneer Atelier Luma
The Magasin Électrique at Luma Arles has been expertly redesigned as the home for Atelier Luma, a pioneering material and design laboratory
By Malaika Byng Published
-
‘Sun Breakers’ book sees Jürgen Beck’s photography celebrate Eileen Gray’s E-1027 house
‘Sun Breakers’, a new book celebrating the work of Eileen Gray, looks at the architect’s E-1027 house through the captivating, intimate photography of Jürgen Beck
By Ellie Stathaki Published