A fire station cuts a bold figure in the city of Rennes

A new fire station in Rennes has created a new urban landmark, punctuating the city's key François Château axis with its bold colour and pattern. The project is the creation of Paris-based architecture studio LAN (standing for ‘Local Architecture Network'), which applied its philosophy of creating 'an atmosphere, rather than a space', in this new-build structure, which marks the surrounding, growing Bau-Chardonnet ZAC district.

A fire station with functionality at its heart

Pairing strong looks with functionality, the architects explain, they designed the T-shaped building's volume in the best way to optimise internal flow – ensuring user travel time within is as efficient as possible. A vertical core connects all wings, bringing together different functions in the fire and rescue centre's programme.

Meanwhile, the exterior pattern, defined by a grid of openings, allows for a modular approach and maximum internal flexibility. This, combined with the post-and-beam nature of the structure, offers the possibility of different configurations inside – now and in the future.

The façade panel modules are cleverly designed, spanning 1.35m wide each and divided into six elements: three windows and three solid sub-sections.

In the building's lower, 'base' volume there is a common hall, shared meeting spaces, restaurant services and a south-facing terrace for users, looking out towards the Vilaine river.

The tower contains four floors of operation department offices and facilities, with the upper levels housing internal HR and management workspace.

Exercise areas, open-air terraces, green spaces and a reworked ground-level landscaping seamlessly connecting to the city's public transport system underline the project's commitment to opening up towards the city and factoring in its users' wellbeing in its design.

LAN was founded by Umberto Napolitano and Benoit Jallon. The studio places an emphasis on flexibility, identity and the social element within its designs, which include its own headquarters in Paris, alongside a range of housing and office buildings across the country.

