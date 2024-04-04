London Science Museum’s Energy Revolution gallery champions sustainable exhibition design

There's a new kid on the block at London's Science Museum; 'Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery' designed by Unknown Works, has just opened its doors to the public. The space, created by the emerging architecture studio that featured in the 2022 Wallpaper* Architects Directory, is dedicated to examining discussions around energy consumption and decarbonisation in light of the ongoing climate emergency.

Touring the Science Museum's Energy Revolution gallery

Echoing their content's environmental themes and concerns, the new displays have been conceived with a strong sustainable architecture approach in mind. As a result, the 800 sq m hall was created using recycled and repurposed material.

Working with a whole-life carbon assessment as a key design tool to guide decisions and inform the overall concept, Unknown Works, headed by three co-founders Ben Hayes, Kaowen Ho and Theo Games Petrohilos, adhered to the Science Museum Group’s wider target of achieving net zero by 2033.

Display boxes and structures are all constructed using elements from repurposed metal exhibition systems. Showcases, mounts, lighting and graphics are all integrated within them. The design's modularity also means that the entire thing can be demounted and rebuilt elsewhere or further reused, should the gallery ever close.

‘From the outset, we were inspired to use as little new material in the gallery’s design as possible. Repurposing existing archival and exhibition material allowed us to shine a light on the transitory and often wasteful nature of exhibition design, and deliver a landmark new gallery in complete harmony with its curatorial content,' says Games Petrohilos.

‘Our circular layout poses the idea that no one solution is the panacea to get us to a sustainable future, we must live in a careful balance of solutions – each part of a collective balancing act.’

