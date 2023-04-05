An eco-friendly synagogue is the heart of its Palo Alto community
Congregation Kol Emeth's eco-friendly synagogue by Field Architecture becomes a sustainable heart for its community
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Palo Alto plays host to a world debut with its new, eco-friendly synagogue: welcome to Congregation Kol Emeth's redesigned home, the first ever LEED Platinum building of its kind. The voice and heart of the local Jewish community since its foundation, Congregation Kol Emeth grew lively and strong over the years, slowly but surely its activities outgrowing its original home. The new space and its sustainable architecture were designed by locally based studio Field Architecture, the project led by practice co-founder Jess Field. The project included the reimagining and expansion of the existing structure on site – at the same time composing an impressive Zero Energy and Net Zero Water Building for irrigation.
An eco-friendly synagogue in Palo Alto: welcome to Congregation Kol Emeth
The new eco-minded synagogue consists of three main volumes, which contain a sanctuary, classrooms, administrative offices, a multi-purpose room, and a garden. The structure's timber lattice exterior blends effortlessly with the rich garden, while thanks to discreet yet large openings, the inside and outside feel as one for visitors. 'Simple but impactful features', such as skylights, clerestory windows, and a full-length sliding glass wall, help carve a space that is practical but also aesthetically striking, explained the architects.
'The sanctuary, outdoor courtyard, and social hall are joined by an undulating canopy that filters natural light, creating a dynamic experience that changes with the movement of the sun,' the team continued. This canopy has a symbolic meaning too; it links back to the traditional Jewish chuppah, the 12 large wooden pillars supporting it referring to the 12 tribes of Israel. In the same vein, the aforementioned lattice draws on the traditional prayer shawls worn by Jews during worship.
The gentle yet strong, undulating new home for Congregation Kol Emeth brings together people and nature, while giving the Palo Alto Jewish community a thoroughly modern, environmentally sensitive place of worship. Sculptural, sensitive and thoughtfully designed for its purpose, this is a building that will no doubt serve its users for years to come.
fieldarchitecture.com (opens in new tab)
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Maserati MC20 is a magnificent take on the modern mid-engine supercar
Maserati’s snarling MC20 arrives just as the world is looking towards electrification. Is this delectable machine still relevant?
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Vilebrequin’s beach club is a decadent summer getaway on the French Riviera
Splash into summer with swimwear brand Vilebrequin’s colourful new ‘beach haven’ and café, Vilebrequin La Plage, open now in Cannes, France
By Jack Moss • Published
-
The finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
For some of the world's finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond, scroll below. Can’t get enough of brutalism? Neither can we.
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
LA’s ‘lost’ Lord House by Richard Neutra is brought back to life by Spatial Practice
Dora Chi and Erik Amir breathe new life into Lord House, an original design by Richard Neutra in Los Angeles
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize 2023 winner is the Anahuacalli Museum
Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize 2023 winner is revealed to be the renovation and expansion of the Anahuacalli Museum in Mexico City by Taller | Mauricio Rocha
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
An off-grid cabin in Washington State opens up to a spectacular landscape
Ment Architecture’s off-grid cabin, Swift, offers volcanic views and solar-powered sylvan living from its clifftop site
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
This futuristic ski house is born of its sloped locale
A ski house with a contemporary twist, this is House at 9,000ft by MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple in the Intermountain Region of Western USA
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Lasting Joy Brewery injects design sophistication to Hudson Valley farmland
Lasting Joy Brewery by Auver Architecture brings contemporary energy and sophistication to the growing Hudson Valley craft beer scene
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Khanna Schultz’s House in Michigan is an exercise in balancing contrasts
House in Michigan by Khanna Schultz was conceived to fulfil contrasting needs – and does so with poise and efficiency
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Marfa’s El Cosmico campground hotel is getting a 3D-printed revamp
El Cosmico in Marfa, Texas, is being reimagined by BIG, 3D-printing specialist Icon and hotelier Liz Lambert
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Sonoma home gets dramatic flowing studio extension
Mourning Dovecote by Schwartz and Architecture is a Sonoma home’s eye-catching studio extension for an architect
By Ellie Stathaki • Published