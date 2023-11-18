This coastal Comporta home relaxes into its breezy context
Inspired by wild beaches, a Comporta home by dEMM arquitectura is designed to provide a slice of secluded paradise
On the Portuguese coastline, a Comporta home is set between a stretch of sandy beaches and rice fields. COMPORTA 107, designed by dEMM arquitectura, embarks on a long, summer romance with its surroundings, as it was conceived to be in harmony with the native seaside flora.
A Comporta home inspired by beach life
COMPORTA 107 by dEMM arquitectura was inspired by the region's stretch of wild beaches and their nature, which informed the build's main material selection. Distinctly split into two layers, the house is visually divided between a wooden volume on the ground floor, which encases the open plan living space, while maintaining an element of privacy; and a concrete 'box' on the upper level, which provides a nod to modern architecture.
Taking advantage of the plot’s 900 sq m slice of secluded paradise, the architects and studio founders, Paulo and Diana Fernandes Silva, made sure to craft a sense of transparency throughout, creating openings and offering access to these uninterrupted views across all levels.
The ground floor contains the flowing social areas - including different seating configurations and kitchen space - putting an emphasis on open plan living. With the concrete volume above supported only on two points, this entire level could remain free and flexible, unobstructed by structural elements.
The gaze is naturally guided towards the pool and patio area, which is separated from the interior only by delicate floor to ceiling sliding glass panels that allow natural light to wash through.
Terraces, balconies, and gardens complement the visual relationship between inside and outside, and extend the surrounding landscape's organic colour tones inside, bringing nature into all areas.
This approach in material use continues throughout the house. It allows the design of each room to communicate with the natural setting's flora, while specifically chosen planting helps highlight this relationship further.
Meanwhile, exposed concrete creates a visual balance between soft and hard textures, adding an air of modernity to this richly textured build.
The wood found in both exterior and interior, Corten steel, and sand-coloured stone reinforce the beachside colour palette, by mimicking the coastal treasures you may find scattered along the beach.
