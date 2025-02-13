Tour the Albuquerque Foundation, Portugal’s new ceramics hub, where the historic and contemporary meet

The Albuquerque Foundation, a new cultural destination in Portugal, is about to open its doors. The space, a complex that mixes old and new architecture, overseen by Brazilian studio Bernardes Arquitetura, is located in Sintra, a short trip from the country's capital of Lisbon – and is dedicated to celebrating the art of ceramics.

(Image credit: Francisco Nogueira. Courtesy The Albuquerque Foundation)

Explore the new Albuquerque Foundation

The brand-new Albuquerque Foundation was envisioned by Brazilian collector Renato de Albuquerque and his granddaughter Mariana Teixeira de Carvalho. Conceived as a permanent home for ceramics from all corners of the earth, the institution hosts and displays the renowned Albuquerque Collection of Chinese Ceramics, one of the world’s most significant collections of Ming and Qing dynasties export porcelain.

(Image credit: Francisco Nogueira. Courtesy The Albuquerque Foundation)

Renato de Albuquerque is a former civil engineer with a remarkable collection in his hands. It consists of more than 2,600 pieces, some loaned to seminal international institutions such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Now, on public show together for the first time, the precious items will be available to enjoy after the foundation's opening on 22 February 2025.

(Image credit: Francisco Nogueira. Courtesy The Albuquerque Foundation)

Temporary shows will include a contemporary programme, bridging old and new art and craft. The opening show, overseen by director Jacopo Crivelli Visconti, will be a solo exhibition by acclaimed US artist Theaster Gates.

(Image credit: Francisco Nogueira. Courtesy The Albuquerque Foundation)

In a similar way, the new complex's architecture also combines past and present. The design, master-planned by the Brazilian practice, blends traditional elements and historical fabric with a modern new wing. The campus, of course, features exhibition areas but also a specialist library, a restaurant serving sustainable local produce, a concept store, and a garden that is open to visitors.

(Image credit: Francisco Nogueira. Courtesy The Albuquerque Foundation)

albuquerquefoundation.pt

