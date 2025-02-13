Tour the Albuquerque Foundation, Portugal’s new ceramics hub, where the historic and contemporary meet
A new cultural destination dedicated to ceramics, The Albuquerque Foundation by Bernardes Arquitetura opens its doors in Sintra, Portugal
The Albuquerque Foundation, a new cultural destination in Portugal, is about to open its doors. The space, a complex that mixes old and new architecture, overseen by Brazilian studio Bernardes Arquitetura, is located in Sintra, a short trip from the country's capital of Lisbon – and is dedicated to celebrating the art of ceramics.
Explore the new Albuquerque Foundation
The brand-new Albuquerque Foundation was envisioned by Brazilian collector Renato de Albuquerque and his granddaughter Mariana Teixeira de Carvalho. Conceived as a permanent home for ceramics from all corners of the earth, the institution hosts and displays the renowned Albuquerque Collection of Chinese Ceramics, one of the world’s most significant collections of Ming and Qing dynasties export porcelain.
Renato de Albuquerque is a former civil engineer with a remarkable collection in his hands. It consists of more than 2,600 pieces, some loaned to seminal international institutions such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Now, on public show together for the first time, the precious items will be available to enjoy after the foundation's opening on 22 February 2025.
Temporary shows will include a contemporary programme, bridging old and new art and craft. The opening show, overseen by director Jacopo Crivelli Visconti, will be a solo exhibition by acclaimed US artist Theaster Gates.
In a similar way, the new complex's architecture also combines past and present. The design, master-planned by the Brazilian practice, blends traditional elements and historical fabric with a modern new wing. The campus, of course, features exhibition areas but also a specialist library, a restaurant serving sustainable local produce, a concept store, and a garden that is open to visitors.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
The Chemical Brothers’ Tom Rowlands on creating an electronic score for historical drama, Mussolini
Tom Rowlands has composed ‘The Way Violence Should Be’ for Sky’s eight-part, Italian-language Mussolini: Son of the Century
By Craig McLean Published
-
The Muravey Chair: Mehdi Dakhli on celebrating North Africa through contemporary design
The designer balances innovation and tradition in his unique pieces, which take cues from his Tunisian heritage
By Shawn Adams Published
-
Remembering Yrjö Kukkapuro, Finnish grand master of design (1933-2025)
Almost everyone in Finland has sat in a chair by designer Yrjö Kukkapuro, writes Wallpaper’s Emma O'Kelly, who met him at his studio in 2020 and here pays tribute to a design legend
By Emma O'Kelly Published
-
Year in review: the top 12 houses of 2024, picked by architecture director Ellie Stathaki
The top 12 houses of 2024 comprise our finest and most read residential posts of the year, compiled by Wallpaper* architecture & environment director Ellie Stathaki
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024: meet the practices
In the Wallpaper* Architects Directory 2024, our latest guide to exciting, emerging practices from around the world, 20 young studios show off their projects and passion
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Branco del Rio's House AA8 brings a pop of colour to its Portuguese neighbourhood
Based in Portugal, Branco del Rio Arquitectos joins the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Gulbenkian Foundation's new art centre by Kengo Kuma is light and inviting
Lisbon's Gulbenkian Foundation reveals its redesign and new contemporary art museum, Centro de Arte Moderna (CAM), by Kengo Kuma with landscape architects VDLA
By Amah-Rose Mcknight Abrams Published
-
City Cortex celebrates cork’s versatility with public installations in Lisbon
City Cortex, an urban project in Lisbon developed by Amorim, celebrates cork as a sustainable material with installations by Gabriel Calatrava, Leong Leong, Yves Behar and more
By Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah Published
-
Casa e a Pedra is a Porto home emerging from a rocky context
Casa e a Pedra by architect François Leite is an urban residential reinvention in Porto, Portugal
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Álvaro Siza Wing expands archive and exhibition space in Porto’s Museu Serralves
Álvaro Siza returns to Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art in Porto, crafting his namesake new wing that just opened to the public
By Josh Fenton Published
-
This Portuguese Pavilion in the Garden is a dramatic space for entertaining
Pavilion in the Garden by Spaceworkers is an event space in Portugal, opening up to its leafy setting through dramatic, minimalist architecture
By Ellie Stathaki Published