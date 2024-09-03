Branco del Rio's House AA8 brings a pop of colour to its Portuguese neighbourhood
Based in Portugal, Branco del Rio Arquitectos joins the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios
Portuguese architecture studio Branco del Rio is an expert at crafting homes with high spatial quality and comfort but infused with sustainable architecture strategies for energy efficiency. Now, the Coimbra-based studio forms part of the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024, our annual listing of exciting emerging practices from around the world. Projects like House AA8, one of their first residential completions, showcase the practice's bright and airy concepts, which make the most of a minimalist and utilitarian material palette for maximum impact.
Who: Branco del Rio Arquitectos
Founded by Paula del Rio and João Branco, the architecture studio Branco del Rio is based in the riverfront city of Coimbra, Portugal’s former capital. Motivated by curiosity and influenced by the ever-changing city around them, the architects view each project as an opportunity to investigate different contexts and topics. Gathering inspiration from their travels, books and colleagues the team say: ‘We are convinced that what we do can improve quality of life. We live and work in spaces we designed, we share spaces we designed with friends. It is a privilege and also a motivation.’
The studio may be young but already has a FORMA 2023 National Architecture Award for Public Space under its belt. Still, the design practice stays humble when reflecting upon what makes their award-winning work stand out from the crowd. ‘Perhaps this answer should not come from us,’ they say. ‘We have been fortunate to see our work recognised and have had the opportunity to win competitions for public housing. One thing we believe in and strive for is achieving a maximum spatial impact, comfort, and energy efficiency [design] with the minimum amount of material and energy used.’
What: House AA8
Nestled in Portugal's Norton de Matos, House AA8 adds playful charm to its streetside plot. Taking its cues from the neighbouring homes' volumetric composition, House AA8's design subtly stands out through its yellow and white palette that injects vibrancy and a pop of colour.
The typical Norton de Matos house has been expanded into its backyard with a concrete extension, replacing original wooden frames and ventilated roofs. Branco del Rio wanted to break away from this trend and maintain the existing home's original characteristics. Carefully choosing materials which provide an element of indoor/outdoor living, the studio introduced light and natural ventilation inside. Wood features heavily, adding an element of raw authenticity to the design, while carving out small, shady 'nooks' for living. This, matched with custard yellow detailing and smooth cream walls, gently nods to the country’s delicious pastel de nata, the architects explain. What's not to like?
Why: Wallpaper* Architects Directory
Conceived in 2000 as an international index of emerging architectural talent, the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe. While always championing the best and most promising young studios, over the years, the project has showcased inspiring work with an emphasis on the residential realm. Now including more than 500 alumni, the Architects’ Directory is back for its 24th edition. Join us as we launch this year’s survey – 20 young studios from Australia, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Canada, China, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, India, New Zealand, Nigeria, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Tunisia, the UK, the USA, with plenty of promise, ideas and exciting architecture.
branco-delrio.com
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
