Flick through ‘Brutal Wales’, a book celebrating concrete architecture
‘Brutal Wales’ book zooms into a selection of concrete Welsh architecture treasures through the lens of photographer Simon Phipps
Brutal Wales is a treat – both for lovers of brutalist architecture and concrete buildings, but also for history and photography enthusiasts, as it offers an indulgent journey through a series of established and lesser-known Welsh gems of the particular genre. All are seen through the lens of accomplished photographer Simon Phipps, who explored Welsh modernist architecture through a total of 60 case studies, found in this new book by September Publishing.
Brutal Wales: a deep dive into Welsh 20th-century architecture
Following up on Phipps' earlier photographic survey, Finding Brutalism, which looked at the architecture movement's expressions across the UK, this new architecture book focuses on Wales, taking a deep dive into a series of modernist finds.
‘In their bold imagination and visionary execution [these buildings] help connect us to a period in our history that is all too easily overlooked and neglected – the recent past,' writes John Grindrod in the book's introduction.
The buildings included span the width and breadth of Wales – from an electricity substation in Swansea and the Margam Crematorium to rare interiors of the Trostre steelworks and the undercroft of the George Street Bridge in Newport.
Brutal Wales forms the latest in a series of publications by Phipps, who has been investigating brutalist architecture across the country for more than 20 years.
'They are fragments from another age, but in their modernity contain the stirrings of change that foreshadow devolution, an even grander project that would only come to pass some decades later,' Grindrod's introduction continues.
The book is designed by Marc Jennings, and comes with both Welsh and English language text throughout. A collaborative exhibition between Swansea Museum and Phipps will mark the book's launch in the spring of 2024.
Available to pre-order, £30, septemberpublishing.org and amazon.co.uk
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
In the aftermath of Japan’s Noto earthquake, what’s next for Ishikawa crafts?
Craftspeople from the Ishikawa craft district tell Wallpaper* how the 2024 Noto earthquake affected their community, and what lies ahead
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Ai vs AI: Ai Weiwei asks the big questions nightly in central London
Ai Weiwei and Circa consider the role of the question in Piccadilly Circus, London
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Seoul is Best City of 2024
Seoul’s unique mix of culture, art and style goes global, thanks to an unstoppable new wave of dynamic creatives. Discover the Wallpaper* Design Awards’ Best City
By Fiona Bae Published
-
2024 Royal Gold Medal for Architecture celebrates Lesley Lokko
The 2024 Royal Gold Medal for Architecture will be presented to Lesley Lokko for her contributions to the field, the RIBA announced
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Amenities at Author in London are rooted in the concept of ‘urbanised nature’
Conran & Partners reveals King’s Cross development Author’s luxurious and contemporary amenity spaces in London
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Vabel Lawrence’s raw luxury is a nod to loft-style living
The Vabel Lawrence residences bring industrial, loft-inspired aesthetics to a north London neighbourhood
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The colourful Common Rooms in north London is centred on community and wellbeing
The Common Rooms by Artefact is a new, purpose-designed, flexible and colourful space for the local communities in London's Stamford Hill
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Threefold House folds origami-style in its angular London plot
Threefold House by Knox Bhavan is a London family home sitting comfortably in its triangular shaped plot
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
8 Harbord Square brings New York loft style living to East London
8 Harbord Square, a collection of 82 loft style apartments, brings some New York loft style living to London's Canary Wharf
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Whiteley in London gets a fresh start with a design-led luxury transformation
The Whiteley is a historic London department store reborn as a mixed-use space comprising luxury apartments and a Six Senses hotel and spa. Step into the first show apartment, by Kelly Behun
By Emma O'Kelly Published
-
Plywood House celebrates the humble material while updating a family home in Lewisham
Plywood House by Nikjoo is a Lewisham loft extension that celebrates daily family life and the functional material
By Ellie Stathaki Published