Architecture director Ellie Stathaki's gift guide for urban explorers
Architecture & environment director Ellie Stathaki shares her tips and wishes for the perfectly curated 2024 gift guide for built environment enthusiasts - and beyond
December's festive season tends to come with an excuse to shop - for friends, family and ourselves. Gift buying is a true skill that might take a while to perfect, but one that once honed, is both fun and rewarding. Yet, even those better versed among us in its art sometimes need a little bit of inspiration; and it helps to remember that often the best present for somebody is one that the recipient is least expecting.
Wallpaper* Gift Guide: architecture & environment director Ellie Stathaki’s picks
The list below balances things and experiences, offering a blend where there's hopefully something for everyone - and I would certainly welcome every single thing on it. Whether you are looking for something for your days in or days out, something to eat or to learn, the perfect gift is out there; scroll down for some food for thought.
Gift Guide: ideas for 2024
Connecting with nature
Recent coverage on landscape and gardens, such as our visit to the US's reimagined Longwood Gardens and our interview with Californian designer John Sharp (he told us a manicured garden 'is never it') have unexpectedly whetted my appetite for gardening. But as a complete novice, where do I begin? The School of Sustainable Floristry feels like a great start, offering workshops of different sizes to help everyone get acquainted with the art in an environmentally friendly way.
A trusted commute companion
During the daily commute, it's often just me and my Brompton. Cycling to work wakes me up and sets the day to a good start. The practicalities and fun of the folding Brompton bike are not to be underestimated. On my list is one of their newest ultra-light models, which use a titanium frame that makes them easy to carry on the rare occasions that you'll need to lift them.
An unexpected architecture tour
A tour at the London Zoo is not only about the animals; there's a wealth of architectural finds here too, from modernist pavilions (think, the 1934 Penguin Pool by Berthold Lubetkin) to the world's first-ever publicly accessible aquarium. Architectural treasures abound for visitors of all ages here, so what better gift than unlimited entry to ZSL site in London's Regent's Park (with access to its rural location in Whipsnade as a bonus).
A tome for architectural dreaming
The striking work of the October 2024 Wallpaper* issue's Guest Editor and architect Marcio Kogan offers the best excuse for mental travel and architectural inspiration. This recently published tome is an exploration of the Brazilian architect's studiomk27 portfolio. It delves into his cinematic approach and its mesmerising results. This year, Kogan discussed his career and influences, from his practice's origins to his top 50 films of all time.
A book for future architects
This book might not only inspire and encourage the future architect in your little one, but it also provides a brilliant creative outlet and numerous ideas to keep the whole family entertained during the dark and cold winter weekends ahead. Sunday afternoons just got fun.
A modernist light source
Of course, to read all these books one needs proper illumination. A pair of the PH 2/1 table lamb is the bedside accessory I've always wanted, and maybe now is the time to finally buy. Designed by Poul Henningsen, this mid-century classic from Louis Poulsen comes in all sizes and formats - from floor to table and portable editions.
A pop of colour
I enjoy the idea of blending fine jewellery with colour pops and the unexpected. New York designer Eva Fehren's Chroma collection does just that with its mix of highlighter pen inspiration and fresh, uplifting quality. A simple chain in a bold colour would be just the thing to jazz up an all-black or grey outfit.
A camel suit (for a change)
My outfits tend to lean towards darker colours but I also love a twist, so a camel suit has found its way in my 2025 sartorial goals. I love these modern cropped wool trousers by Max Mara and their matching single-breasted jacket. Warmth and comfort in style. Bring on the new year.
An accessory that looks and sounds good
A pair of Bang & Olufsen stylish headphones would go perfectly with the brand's portable speaker that we have at home. Often gravitating towards earphones for their ease and pocket-size dimensions in daily life, there's something very luxurious and gift-worthy about the great, old-fashioned - but at the same time state-of-the-art - over-ear version.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Louise Giovanelli pulls back the curtain on spectacle and suspense at The Hepworth Wakefield
'Louise Giovanelli: A Song of Ascents' is at The Hepworth Wakefield from 23 November 2024 - 27 April 2025
By Hannah Silver Published
-
High jewellery is given a literary twist in Van Cleef & Arpels' new Treasure Island-inspired collection
Van Cleef & Arpels look to Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic adventure story for a high jewellery collection in three parts
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Design Miami 2024 is alive with possibility: here are 13 things to see
Design Miami 2024 opens 4-8 December – let Wallpaper* guide you to the highlights, from dazzling installations to plump sofas and anthropomorphic sculptures
By Ali Morris Published
-
Studio mk27 and Marcio Kogan’s greatest hits: from voluptuous villas to relaxing retreats
Studio mk27, led by Wallpaper* guest editor Marcio Kogan, is behind buildings that make us swoon; here are the best of the best
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
How guest editor Marcio Kogan, during a visit to the movies, ‘discovered that something else exists in the world, real poetry’
Marcio Kogan is a guest editor of Wallpaper* October 2024. In his dedicated section, we discover how the world of cinema’s loss was architecture’s gain when a feature film failed but a dream space creator rose from the ashes
By Rainbow Nelson Published
-
Marcio Kogan’s Studio MK27 celebrated in this new monograph from Rizzoli
‘The Architecture of Studio MK27. Lights, camera, action’ is a richly illustrated journey through the evolution of this famed Brazilian architecture studio
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Fasano Itaim brings the hospitality brand full circle back to São Paulo
Fasano Itaim is the luxury Brazilian hospitality brand’s second outpost in São Paulo – and it just opened with a design by Studio MK27
By Scott Mitchem Published
-
Flag House brings Brazilian modernism to Canada’s Whistler
Flag House, Canada, by Studio MK27 wins Best Ski Retreat at the 2023 Wallpaper* Design Awards
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Marcio Kogan’s first resort celebrates tropical modernism in the Maldives
Marcio Kogan’s Patina Maldives, Fari Islands is the perfect luxury retreat that combines tropical modernist influences, a modest approach and sustainability; and it's the Brazilian architect’s first ever hotel
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Serge Cajfinger swaps Paris for a Bahia beach house by Marcio Kogan
Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan designs a dream house out of concrete blocks and a eucalyptus-stick pergola for Paule Ka founder Serge Cajfinger
By Amy Serafin Last updated
-
Marcio Kogan’s modernist rooftop gym in São Paulo
By Scott Mitchem Last updated