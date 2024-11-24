Architecture director Ellie Stathaki's gift guide for urban explorers

December's festive season tends to come with an excuse to shop - for friends, family and ourselves. Gift buying is a true skill that might take a while to perfect, but one that once honed, is both fun and rewarding. Yet, even those better versed among us in its art sometimes need a little bit of inspiration; and it helps to remember that often the best present for somebody is one that the recipient is least expecting.

Wallpaper* Gift Guide: architecture & environment director Ellie Stathaki’s picks

(Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

The list below balances things and experiences, offering a blend where there's hopefully something for everyone - and I would certainly welcome every single thing on it. Whether you are looking for something for your days in or days out, something to eat or to learn, the perfect gift is out there; scroll down for some food for thought.

Gift Guide: ideas for 2024

Connecting with nature Workshops at The School of Sustainable Floristry Buy Recent coverage on landscape and gardens, such as our visit to the US's reimagined Longwood Gardens and our interview with Californian designer John Sharp (he told us a manicured garden 'is never it') have unexpectedly whetted my appetite for gardening. But as a complete novice, where do I begin? The School of Sustainable Floristry feels like a great start, offering workshops of different sizes to help everyone get acquainted with the art in an environmentally friendly way.

A trusted commute companion An ultra-light titanium Brompton Buy During the daily commute, it's often just me and my Brompton. Cycling to work wakes me up and sets the day to a good start. The practicalities and fun of the folding Brompton bike are not to be underestimated. On my list is one of their newest ultra-light models, which use a titanium frame that makes them easy to carry on the rare occasions that you'll need to lift them.

An unexpected architecture tour Membership to the London Zoo Buy A tour at the London Zoo is not only about the animals; there's a wealth of architectural finds here too, from modernist pavilions (think, the 1934 Penguin Pool by Berthold Lubetkin) to the world's first-ever publicly accessible aquarium. Architectural treasures abound for visitors of all ages here, so what better gift than unlimited entry to ZSL site in London's Regent's Park (with access to its rural location in Whipsnade as a bonus).

A tome for architectural dreaming The Architecture of Studio MK27, Rizzoli Buy The striking work of the October 2024 Wallpaper* issue's Guest Editor and architect Marcio Kogan offers the best excuse for mental travel and architectural inspiration. This recently published tome is an exploration of the Brazilian architect's studiomk27 portfolio. It delves into his cinematic approach and its mesmerising results. This year, Kogan discussed his career and influences, from his practice's origins to his top 50 films of all time.

A book for future architects Mini Architects, Thames & Hudson Buy This book might not only inspire and encourage the future architect in your little one, but it also provides a brilliant creative outlet and numerous ideas to keep the whole family entertained during the dark and cold winter weekends ahead. Sunday afternoons just got fun.

A modernist light source Ph 2/1 Portable Lamp Buy Of course, to read all these books one needs proper illumination. A pair of the PH 2/1 table lamb is the bedside accessory I've always wanted, and maybe now is the time to finally buy. Designed by Poul Henningsen, this mid-century classic from Louis Poulsen comes in all sizes and formats - from floor to table and portable editions.

A pop of colour Eva Fehren's Chroma collection Buy I enjoy the idea of blending fine jewellery with colour pops and the unexpected. New York designer Eva Fehren's Chroma collection does just that with its mix of highlighter pen inspiration and fresh, uplifting quality. A simple chain in a bold colour would be just the thing to jazz up an all-black or grey outfit.

A camel suit (for a change) Cropped trousers and single-breasted jacket in wool, Max Mara Buy My outfits tend to lean towards darker colours but I also love a twist, so a camel suit has found its way in my 2025 sartorial goals. I love these modern cropped wool trousers by Max Mara and their matching single-breasted jacket. Warmth and comfort in style. Bring on the new year.

An accessory that looks and sounds good Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Hx Wireless Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones Buy A pair of Bang & Olufsen stylish headphones would go perfectly with the brand's portable speaker that we have at home. Often gravitating towards earphones for their ease and pocket-size dimensions in daily life, there's something very luxurious and gift-worthy about the great, old-fashioned - but at the same time state-of-the-art - over-ear version.