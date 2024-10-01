Eva Fehren's Chroma collection: the ubiquitous highlighter pen gets a precious spin
New York designer Eva Fehren's "Chroma" collection is inspired by the not-so-mellow-yellow of the pen-pot essential
The onset of Autumn can conjure a warm emotional glow designed to hook us back into a back-to-school feeling of new terms, new shoes, and, of course, new pens. And so it is for the New York jeweller Eva Fehren, whose Chroma collection celebrates that ubiquitous classroom classic, the highlighter pen. ‘My go-to colours are mostly black and white,' she says of her everyday look, 'But I was born in the 1980s, so these neon brights are probably a nod to my childhood and the fun that goes with them.’
Now, in the spirit of new-termism, the designer has added 10 new designs to Chroma. These include charms, rings, chains and hoops in highlighter shades of yellow and coral-red, rendered in neon enamel and powder-coated stainless steel.
The super-neon chains are a particular favourite but, as Fehren points out, achieving such bold levels of brightness was a gnarly endeavour: ‘It took us quite a while to figure out how to achieve the chains so that the individual links maintain that neon vibrancy,' she confesses. 'In the end, we powder-coated them with a custom yellow.'
Another nice touch is the combination of the Highlighter pieces, with Fehren’s signature blackened gold and white-diamond chains and charms. ‘I like playing with juxtapositions of grit and glamour and I thought that the blackened-gold and dainty, geometric diamonds would offset the searing brightness of the highlighter tones really well', she says of her design thinking.
As with all things Eva Fehren, the collection crackles with the tough-tender contrast that underlines the designer and artist's core vision, only this time with a provocative pop of brilliant neon. 'I don't know about the UK but in the US a yellow highlighter pen is a must have in primary school – I guess I've never gotten over it!' the designer joyfully admits.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Caragh McKay is a contributing editor at Wallpaper* and was watches & jewellery director at the magazine between 2011 and 2019. Caragh’s current remit is cross-cultural and her recent stories include the curious tale of how Muhammad Ali met his poetic match in Robert Burns and how a Martin Scorsese Martin film revived a forgotten Osage art.
-
Trudon ‘Absolu’: an intoxicating orange blossom perfume for the start of autumn
Trudon ‘Absolu’, the house’s latest fragrance by Antoine Lie, blends orange blossom absolute with saffron, cardamom, Tonka bean and Guaiac wood
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Bunkie on The Hill is a cosy Canadian cottage full of charm
Bunkie on The Hill, a design by Dubbeldam Architecture + Design, is tucked into the trees, slotting neatly into Ontario's nature
By Shawn Adams Published
-
The new Bentley Continental GT Speed surpasses its top-ranking predecessor
High in the Alps behind the wheel of a brand new hybrid Bentley, we reflect on what it takes to make a modern supercar
By Jonathan Bell Published